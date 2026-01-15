Home / Entertainment / Music

Taiwanese Popstar Stuns Crowds by Riding Giant Mechanical Snake on Stage

By Eva Baron on January 15, 2026

For her 2026 Pleasure tour at the Taipei Dome, Taiwanese popstar Jolin Tsai pulled out all the stops. The slate of concerts, which was held earlier this month, was less of a performance than an immersive experience, encompassing countless mythical creatures that roamed across the venue. Perhaps most impressive of all, though, was the 30-meter-long (about 98-feet-long) snake upon which Jolin rode for her song Medusa.

During the musical number, Jolin was perched atop the serpent’s head, which gracefully slithered across the stage. The spectacle wasn’t just enchanting—it also complemented Jolin’s attitude toward pleasure, which grounds her 2025 album of the same name. Throughout the album, the singer posits pleasure not as sinful, but rather as a bold expression of autonomy, authenticity, and self-love. In this particular performance, then, the serpent has been reclaimed, no longer standing as the agent behind humanity’s original sin, nor as a symbol of the often-villainized Medusa.

Aside from this show-stopping snake, the Pleasure Tour featured more than 20 mechanical beasts, including what Jolin dubbed the “Golden Pig of Greed.” This pig continuously spewed out “pleasure banknotes,” upon which fans were asked to write wishes that they would revisit in a year. The enormous sculpture allegedly cost NT$36 million (about US$1.14 million) to build, and weighed an astounding four tons (about 8,820 pounds). Also making appearances were a “Celebratory Bull” and a “Rainbow-Winged Pegasus,” both of which assumed monumental scales. Taken together, these sculptures transformed the venue into a playful zoo, combining music, staging, and artistry.

For one song, though, Jolin gravitated not toward animals, but toward a massive book, whose pages slowly flipped to reveal the singer. Another song was framed by a towering woman with several arms, her eyes glancing down at Jolin and her crew of dancers. All told, the singer is believed to have spent NT$900 million (about US$28.5 million) to produce the tour’s stage design, props, and costumes. Luckily, it looks like the investment paid off: Jolin’s three concerts at the Taipei Dome all sold out shortly after they went on sale.

According to Jolin, the visuals for her Pleasure tour were inspired by Hieronymus Bosch’s iconic The Garden of Earthly Delights. The painting, like Jolin’s recent concerts, is equally packed with sumptuous details, fascinating creatures, and bold colors.

“The painting was like a God’s-eye view of different people’s lives, inviting my instinct to peek in and to look closely at every corner and all its details,” Jolin explained in a press interview.

To learn more about the singer and her Pleasure tour, follow Jolin on Instagram.

During her recent concerts at the Taipei Dome, Taiwanese popstar Jolin Tsai treated her audience to immersive, animal-inspired props, including a 30-meter-long serpent.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by High Scream (@highscream)

Jolin Tsai: WebsiteInstagram

Sources: Jolin Tsai's Taipei Dome concerts sell out instantly; Pop diva Jolin Tsai stuns fans with jawdropping staging at concerts｜Taiwan News

