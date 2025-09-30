Home / Art / Installation

Innovative French DJ Transforms Historic Chateau Into a Dynamic Showcase of Music and Lights

By Sara Barnes on September 30, 2025
Monumental Tour at Château de Chambord

Photo: Geoffrey Hubbel

If you were there on September 19, 2025, the Chateau de Chambord was likely unrecognizable. The UNESCO World Heritage Site in Chambord, France, was transformed into a canvas for the renowned French DJ and music producer Michael Canitrot. Using the technological magic of projection mapping, the massive Renaissance facade wore an ever-changing contemporary cloak choreographed to Canitrot’s electronic music.

With Canitrot’s artistic direction, the chateau provided a backdrop for an audiovisual story about “heritage and progression.” As he dropped the beats, digital designs spread, flashed, and climbed the facade. Monumental figures walked to and from either side of the building, in step with the music, while shape-shifting forms faded to reveal new ones. Lighting traveled up the building, illuminating the fine details of an otherwise pitch-black chateau and creating the effect that it was being constructed before our eyes.

“Chambord is a unique place where history, architecture, and grandeur come together in the service of beauty,” Canitrot says of the show. “More than five centuries after its creation, this masterpiece continues to captivate. To make my music resonate there and inscribe it within such a setting will remain an unforgettable experience.”

The performance at one of France’s most treasured landmarks was a stop on Canitrot’s Monumental Tour, which also included nights at Notre-Dame de Paris and the Eiffel Tower. Proceeds from the evening helped support the restoration of the chateau’s historic François I wing.

On September 19, 2025, the Chateau de Chambord was transformed into a canvas for the renowned French DJ and music producer Michael Canitrot.

Monumental Tour at Château de Chambord

Photo: Geoffrey Hubbel

Monumental Tour at Château de Chambord

Photo: Geoffrey Hubbel

Monumental Tour at Château de Chambord

Photo: Geoffrey Hubbel

Using the technological magic of projection mapping, the massive Renaissance facade wore an ever-changing contemporary cloak choreographed to Canitrot’s electronic music.

Monumental Tour at Château de Chambord

Photo: @clem.protin

Monumental Tour at Château de Chambord

Photo: @clem.protin

As he dropped the beats, digital designs spread, flashed, and climbed the facade.

Monumental Tour at Château de Chambord

Photo: @mathispoirault

Lighting traveled up the building, illuminating the fine details of an otherwise pitch-black chateau and creating the effect that it was being constructed before our eyes.

Monumental Tour at Château de Chambord

Photo: @clem.protin

Monumental Tour at Château de Chambord

Photo: Geoffrey Hubbel

Monumental Tour at Château de Chambord

Photo: Geoffrey Hubbel

The performance at one of France’s most treasured landmarks was a stop on Canitrot’s Monumental Tour, which also included nights at Notre-Dame de Paris and the Eiffel Tower.

Monumental Tour at Château de Chambord

Photo: @clem.protin

Monumental Tour at Château de Chambord

Photo: Geoffrey Hubbel

Proceeds from the evening helped support the restoration of the chateau’s historic François I wing.

Monumental Tour at Château de Chambord

Photo: Geoffrey Hubbel

Monumental Tour at Château de Chambord

Photo: @clem.protin

Monumental Tour at Château de Chambord

Photo: @mathispoirault

Michael Canitrot: Website | Instagram | Youtube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Media Nanny. 

Related Articles:

Spectacular Interactive Dance Performance Using Projection Mapping

Projection Mapped Disco Balls Fill Room With Glittering Light Reflections

Electric Forest 2025: Michigan Forest Transforms Into a Magical Immersive Experience

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Laser-Cut Cube Immerses Visitors in Light and Pattern at the Seattle Asian Art Museum
Giant Inflatable Labubu, KAWS x Elmo, and More Will Float in World’s First & Largest “Water Parade”
Surreal Shapes Suspended in Mid-Air Transform Former Factory in Budapest
Maine Orchard Wins “Best Corn Maze” in the Nation for Fourth Consecutive Year
Daniel Popper’s Surreal Art Lands at Burning Man
3,000 Drones Light Up St. Peter’s Square For Historic Vatican Concert

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Inflatable Venue Is a Monumental (And Portable) Way To Reimagine the Traditional Concert Experience
Armory Show 2025 Celebrated the Cultural Vibrancy of Artwork in the U.S. And Beyond
Giant Sleeping Dachshund Sleeps on the Floor of a Futuristic Store in Seoul
Daniel Arsham and Kohler Bring “Divided Layers” to Palazzo Courtyard During Milan Design Week
Unconventional NYC Flower Market Invites You To Build a Bouquet of Plush Blooms
30 Musicians Take Over the Paris Streets With an Epic “Bohemian Rhapsody” Flash Mob

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.