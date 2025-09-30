Innovative French DJ Transforms Historic Chateau Into a Dynamic Showcase of Music and Lights

If you were there on September 19, 2025, the Chateau de Chambord was likely unrecognizable. The UNESCO World Heritage Site in Chambord, France, was transformed into a canvas for the renowned French DJ and music producer Michael Canitrot. Using the technological magic of projection mapping, the massive Renaissance facade wore an ever-changing contemporary cloak choreographed to Canitrot’s electronic music.

With Canitrot’s artistic direction, the chateau provided a backdrop for an audiovisual story about “heritage and progression.” As he dropped the beats, digital designs spread, flashed, and climbed the facade. Monumental figures walked to and from either side of the building, in step with the music, while shape-shifting forms faded to reveal new ones. Lighting traveled up the building, illuminating the fine details of an otherwise pitch-black chateau and creating the effect that it was being constructed before our eyes.

“Chambord is a unique place where history, architecture, and grandeur come together in the service of beauty,” Canitrot says of the show. “More than five centuries after its creation, this masterpiece continues to captivate. To make my music resonate there and inscribe it within such a setting will remain an unforgettable experience.”

The performance at one of France’s most treasured landmarks was a stop on Canitrot’s Monumental Tour, which also included nights at Notre-Dame de Paris and the Eiffel Tower. Proceeds from the evening helped support the restoration of the chateau’s historic François I wing.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Media Nanny.