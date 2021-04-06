Home / Design / Tattoos

Artist Creates Supernatural Animated Tattoos With Moving Neon Lights

By Emma Taggart on April 6, 2021

 

You might already be familiar with black light tattoos created using ultraviolet ink, but Russian artist Maxim Sipakov takes glowing body art to a whole new level. The talented 18-year-old animator digitally alters videos from tattoo artists around the world. He adds neon lights to their designs that appear to move around the skin like magic. Each modified bit of body art looks like the tattoo of a superhero!

Sipakov first began adding neon lights to soccer footage back in February 2020. Since then, he’s found his forte in tattoo art. His colorful additions allow you to appreciate the original inked designs in a whole new light—literally.

From geometric mandalas to character-inspired designs, Sipakov can pretty much turn any tattoo into something that looks supernatural. Vibrant sparks of light flash, dart, and dance around the lines of the tattoo, illuminating certain areas and bringing them to life. Each neon light overlay perfectly compliments the original design, and Sipakov always makes sure to credit the original tattoo artist on Instagram.

As of writing, the skilled animator now has over 119,000 followers on Instagram, and it’s clear to see why. Scrolling through his portfolio is totally mesmerizing!

Check out Sipakov’s animated neon light tattoos below and find more on Instagram.

Russian animator Maxim Sipakov digitally alters videos from tattoo artists around the world and adds moving neon lights to their body art.

 

Each modified design looks like the tattoo of a superhero!

 

Each video allows you to appreciate the original inked designs in a whole new light—literally.

 

Sipakov also animates nail art with his signature neon lights.

 

Maxim Sipakov: Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [Design You Trust]

All images via Maxim Sipakov.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
