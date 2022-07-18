Home / Design / Tattoos

Ingenious Tattoos Change Form When Elbows and Knees Are Bent

By Margherita Cole on July 18, 2022

When people commit to a tattoo, they usually expect to have just one image permanently inked on their skin. However, a tattoo artist in France creates clever designs that can be viewed in two different ways. Veks Van Hillik adds mesmerizing body art to people's elbows and knees that reveal another side to the illustration when people unbend their joints.

Each of these black-and-white tattoos is carefully drawn to interact with people's bodies. So, while a finished work may look one way when the client is squatting or bending their arm, it will expose another facet to the design that has an entirely new meaning when they straighten up. For example, a tattoo of a beetle can open up to unveil three eyes. Similarly, an image of a butterfly can transform into a screaming human skull.

And although these works look as though they require a significant amount of planning, Van Hellik actually makes most of these pieces freehand. His masterful inking skills and vivid imagination help him craft bold body art inspired by nature, macabre, and surrealism. However, he doesn't limit his ideas to people's skin. Van Hillik also makes spellbinding paintings based on similar dreamlike imagery.

Scroll down to see more amazing tattoos by Van Hillik, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest work.

France-based tattoo artist Veks Van Hillik creates stunning body art designed for elbows and knees.

When you bend and straighten your limbs, you will reveal two different but related images.

This results in some mind-bending illusions on people's skin.

Vek Van Hillik: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature media by Vek Van Hillik.

