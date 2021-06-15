Home / Art / Installation

Undulating Waves of Deadwood Take Over a Secluded Forest in Germany

By Arnesia Young on June 15, 2021
Covid-19 Second Wave Art Installation

During the second wave of COVID-19 in the fall of 2020, anxieties about the unpredictable virus were at a high. In Germany—like most other countries around the world—the effects of the pandemic dominated everyday life to an unprecedented degree. Amidst all the fear and confusion, German photographer Jörg Gläscher channeled his anxieties about the state of the world into something that he could control—his art.

In a forest near Hamburg, Gläscher built an installation of nine colossal deadwood waves, meant to embody “the pure power of nature, the all-destroying force, which brings one of the richest countries in the world to a completely still stand.” He crafted the massive structures by hand, photographing each one individually before he would destroy it and recycle the wooden material to build the next swell. The largest of these stood at almost 13 feet high and 30 feet wide.

Part of a larger diaristic project that Gläscher calls C19, 1-20, The Diary Complex, The Second Wave is number 18 out of 20 pieces, ranging from sculpture to photography, that the artist completed during the pandemic. He has since made his work available in a series of self-published magazines, documenting each installment of his visual diary. Several of the pieces are also accompanied by an artist-written text that serves to distill the overarching theme of the work into written form.

“A wave is a periodic oscillation or one-time disturbance change in the state of a system,” Gläscher writes in the text accompanying The Second Wave. “A perceived object can generate impact in numerous ways. Is it standing still? Has it moved? Nothing is ever as it seems. Are appearances therefore deceptive? No, they are not necessarily deceptive, but they join me on a journey, wash over me, swirl through me, make me anxious, retreat, and then rush towards me all over again.

“Standing up, the second wave rolls over me. It is unique, it was unique. I lift my head, take it by the hand and recognize the vibration and the recurring sensation, and with it the fear disappears.”

Scroll down to see images of The Second Wave. For more of Gläscher’s remarkable work, visit the artist’s website or follow him on Instagram. You can also purchase all four volumes of C19, 1-20, The Diary Complex by visiting his shop.

German photographer Jörg Gläscher built a colossal installation of nine deadwood waves in a secluded forest.

Jorg Glascher Waves Wood Art InstallationJorg Glascher Waves Wood Art InstallationCovid-19 Second Wave Art Installation

He completed them during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to cope with the anxieties induced by the state of the world and the unpredictable virus.

Covid-19 Second Wave Art InstallationJorg Glascher Waves Wood Art InstallationCovid-19 Second Wave Art Installation

Jörg Gläscher: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Shop

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jörg Gläscher.

Related Articles:

Architects Imagine a “Wave” Office Building for Working in a Post-COVID World

Giant Wooden Xylophone in Japanese Forest Plays the Notes of Bach’s Cantata 147

Soothing Pixelated Wood Sculptures Visualize the Calm of a Meditative Mind

Charming Hotel Clubhouse Is a “Fairytale Building” Nestled in a Japanese Forest

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

New Immersive Sauna + Art Experience by teamLab Will Put You in a ‘Sauna Trance’
Enormous Sculptures Rooted in Nature Take Over Arboretum
Interactive Installation Immerses Viewers in Shifting Ecosystems of Their Own Creation
Artist Turns an Ancient Japanese Battle Painting Into an Energetic Animation
Japanese Town Uses Part of Its COVID-19 Relief Money on Giant Statue of a Flying Squid
Artist Transforms Foliage Into Adorable Topiary Sculpture of a Sleeping Baby Bird

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Uses Sand and Stones to Create Land Art Masterpieces at His Local Beach
Beautiful Billowing Tulle Floods Unexpected Spaces With Feminine Power
Solar Mountain Is a Permanent Art Installation That Would Produce 300 MWH of Renewable Energy at Burning Man
Japanese Artist Creates Over 100,000 Cherry Blossom Petals From Salt in Heartfelt Installation
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition Is Coming to New York City This Summer
600 Drones “Paint” Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ in Dazzling Night Sky Display

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.