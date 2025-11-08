Home / Entertainment / Music

France’s Pompidou Center Hosts Its Biggest Event Ever Before Bidding Adieu for Five Years

By Regina Sienra on November 8, 2025

The Pompidou Center, a top French cultural institution and the largest modern art museum in Europe, is closing its doors for a while. Starting in the fall of 2025, the building will undergo a five-year renovation process. Given its status in the art world, the famed Pompidou had to go out with a bang—and it did. It held a multidisciplinary event that included a DJ set by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter.

Named Because Beaubourg, the festival was billed as “the biggest event ever held at the Centre Pompidou.” It was created in collaboration with Because Music, a France-based independent music label that has propelled names such as Justice, Metronomy, Parcels, and Charlotte Gainsbourg to stardom.

This marked Bangalter’s first proper DJ set in 16 years. His music selections featured several classics by Daft Punk, the revolutionary electronic music duo made up of him and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. As such, it scratched an itch for fans of the band, which hasn’t put out a new album since their Grammy-winning Random Access Memories was released in 2013. The legendary music producer was joined by popular British singer and DJ Fred Again.. who shared the story behind Bangalter's unique connection to the building.

“Thomas told me in this lift on the way down to the show that the first time he fell in love with electronic music was in this building in 1992,” Fred Again.. wrote on Instagram. “He also told me hasn’t played a proper set without the mask on for 24 years. I didn’t know what to say to either of those things and I still don’t.”

The evening also featured a set by Pedro Winter (Busy P) DJing back-to-back with Erol Alkan. While the video from the livestream has been taken down, you can still listen to the set below.

The entirety of Because Beaubourg, which also featured a Roller Disco and several musical showcases, served as a bridge to the Pompidou’s off-site program. Named Constellation, it will keep the spirit of the museum alive by bringing art and culture to partner venues across France and the world. In 2026, the Pompidou will also open a new space in the southern commune of Massy, which will be known as the Centre Pompidou Francilien.

To stay up to date with the Pompidou Center’s renovations and events, follow the institution on Instagram.

Here's another peek into Thomas Bangalter’s DJ set at the closing event of the Pompidou Center:

Sources: Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Performs Surprise Set At Because Beaubourg; Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Plays Surprise DJ Set at the Pompidou in Paris

Related Articles:

Paris Celebrates 100 Years of Surrealism With Landmark Exhibit at Centre Pompidou

Designer Turns Daft Punk’s Legendary Pyramid Stage Into a Colorful 2,000-Piece LEGO Set

7 Museums With Iconic Architecture Everyone Should Recognize

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Jon Bon Jovi Announces Return To Tour After Vocal Cord Surgery Recovery
Iceland Eclipse Festival Announces “Second Contact” Lineup of Artists and Scientists
Innovative French DJ Transforms Historic Chateau Into a Dynamic Showcase of Music and Lights
3,000 Drones Light Up St. Peter’s Square For Historic Vatican Concert
30 Musicians Take Over the Paris Streets With an Epic “Bohemian Rhapsody” Flash Mob
Luxury Jeweler Launches a New Sparkling Timepiece Inspired by a Tin of Caviar

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Bedbound 23-Year-Old Living With Chronic Illness Is Making Music People Love [Interview]
Backstreet Boys LEGO Set Inspired by Their “I Want It That Way” Music Video
Korean Singer Park Dahye Performs Spellbinding Cover of ‘Golden’ From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’
Designers of Shakira’s New World Tour Bring Giant “She Wolf“ to the Stage [Interview]
Listen to the Eerie Sounds ‘Theremin,’ the Only Musical Instrument You Don’t Have To Touch To Play
RIP Ozzy Osbourne: Thousands Honor the Late Legend in His Hometown of Birmingham

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.