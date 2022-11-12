Home / Drawing / Illustration

Impossibly Fluffy Cat Drawings Are Made of Countless Tiny Pen Marks

By Margherita Cole on November 12, 2022
Fluffy Cat Drawings by Kamwei Fong

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

There are many ways to capture a cat. While in the past, old masters rendered mischievous felines in detailed oil paintings, contemporary artists are using their individual styles to highlight specific characteristics of this lovable companion. Malaysian artist Kamwei Fong is one such creative. Using a simple technical pen, he recreates the plush appearance of fur in his black-and-white cat drawings.

From long-haired kitties to bright-eyed tabby cats, each of these illustrations is composed of numerous hatch marks. Fong uses this technique to slowly build up the texture, color, and sometimes even the pattern of the cat's coat. From afar, these tiny lines blend together, making the animals seem super soft. It is only when you look closer that you are able to fully appreciate the amount of time that goes into this striking style.

In addition to the fuzzy coats, Fong increases the cuteness of his drawings by simplifying the bodies into smooth geometric shapes. The bodies of these cats tend to be composed of just circles and triangles, and long rounded tails. The only defined feature of his subjects is the bright round eyes and black pupils, which Fong usually leaves open to fully capture the feline appearance.

You can purchase limited edition prints via Fong's Etsy store, and see more cat drawings by following the artist on Instagram.

Malaysian artist Kamwei Fong creates minimalist cat drawings.

Fluffy Cat Drawings by Kamwei FongFluffy Cat Drawings by Kamwei Fong

Using just a pen, he renders fluffy felines with numerous repetitive strokes.

Fluffy Cat Drawings by Kamwei FongFluffy Cat Drawings by Kamwei Fong

As a result, his playful kitties look fluffy and soft to the touch.

Fluffy Cat Drawings by Kamwei FongFluffy Cat Drawings by Kamwei FongFluffy Cat Drawings by Kamwei FongFluffy Cat Drawings by Kamwei Fong

Watch this video to see how Fong brings these kitties to life:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kamwei Fong (@kamweiatwork)

Kamwei Fong: Etsy | Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kamwei Fong.

Related Articles:

Look at How Cats Were Portrayed in Medieval Art

9 Fun Facts About Maine Coons, the Gentle Giants of the Cat World

Oil Paintings of Cats Stealing Food Throughout Art History

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Learn How To Illustrate When You Enroll in These Expert-Led Online Classes
Illustrator Reveals Disney Princesses With Realistic Body Types
Photography Lover Spends Four Years Illustrating 1,000 35mm Film Boxes
14 Illustrated Mental Health Facts That Educate While Breaking the Stigmas Surrounding It
Hand Lettering Artist Illustrates Empowering Phrases And Will Show You How
Artist Adorns Slices of Wood With Enchanting Woodland Illustrations

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Illustrative Magazine Covers Celebrate the Eclectic Experiences of Living in Tokyo
Artist Cleverly Harnesses the Shapes of Shadows to Create Quirky Characters
Illustrations Imagine Exquisite Art Nouveau-Inspired Jewelry as Iridescent Insects
Every Year a Vintage Steamroller Creates Massive Prints on San Francisco Streets
Exquisite Pastel Portraits Capture the Colorful Beauty of Different Birds
Densely Painted Illustrations Are Bucolic Landscapes You’ll Want To Get Lost In

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]