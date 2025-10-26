How This Artist’s Practice and Her Role as a Gallery Director Enrich One Another [Interview]

There are countless artists who work in galleries, just as there are countless gallerists who also happen to be artists. Kari-Lise Alexander is one such person, boasting not only a rich artistic practice but a fulfilling career as director of Roq la Rue Gallery in Seattle. For Alexander, one world only enriches the other, positioning her at a unique intersection between exhibiting artist, curator, and advocate.

“I can empathize with the challenges exhibiting artists may be facing and understand that they need clear communication from the gallery on expectations,” Alexander tells My Modern Met. “The reverse of that is that I have a deeper understanding of what galleries look for in the work they exhibit.”

In terms of her own art, Alexander prefers moody atmospheres, complete with organic imagery and floral motifs that are influenced by what she calls her “gardening addiction.” These paintings often complement those showcased at Roq la Rue, which specializes in alternative, pop surrealism, and new contemporary art.

“I hope that the engagement people have with my own art and that of what we exhibit at Roq la Rue is one of inspiration and finding beauty in the work,” Alexander explains. “I hope that it transports them, even for a moment, to a place of joy.”

My Modern Met had the chance to speak with Kari-Lise Alexander about her art and how it informs her work with Roq la Rue—and vice versa. Read on for our exclusive interview with the artist and gallery director.

What first drew you to the art world, both as a gallery director and as a visual artist?

I’ve always been an artist from a young age, so being involved in that world was something that came naturally to me. As a gallery director for Roq la Rue, it was a position that years of experience in both the art and business worlds led me to. After selling my successful paper company and having previously worked with Roq la Rue, Kirsten Anderson, Roq la Rue’s owner, approached me about the gallery director position at Roq la Rue. It was a perfect fit.

How does your practice as an artist inform your work at Roq la Rue as its director, and vice versa?

It puts me in a unique position as a showing artist and the Roq la Rue gallery director who works with the exhibiting artists. I can empathize with the challenges they may be facing and understand that they need clear communication from the gallery on expectations. I always try to put myself in their shoes and understand what it is they need from me to best support them on the gallery side.

The reverse of that is I have a deeper understanding of what galleries look for in the work they exhibit. As an example, at Roq la Rue, we’re looking for unique voices in the art world and artists who have their own vision. With my own practice, I keep this in mind when exploring subjects, compositions, and color palettes.

How does the natural environment of Seattle, Washington, impact your artistic practice?

I am a gardening addict. Almost all my paintings have either been references from my own garden or from someone else. I moved last year from Seattle to my dream home on Vashon Island. It’s a small island in the Puget Sound and a two-hour commute into the city by ferry. My garden and inspiration I get from it have expanded infinitely with the three acres of gardens and woods we have here.

What does organic imagery represent to you in your visual art?

Beauty is the word that comes to mind. I love soft organic shapes such as flowers and leaves. They feel very comfortable to me and can be in contrast with some of the darker color palettes I use that might convey to the viewer more tension that is happening in the pieces.

You often gravitate toward cooler color palettes, with a particular emphasis on purples and blues. What compels you about these tones?

These colors have really taken on a life of their own in my work over the years. I use a lot of the blues and purples you mention, but also green. It gives the pieces I think a moodiness and richness that I hope pulls the audience into a dark romance “Night Garden” of sorts.

Is there a specific genre or style of artwork that you find yourself particularly interested in as Roq la Rue’s director? Is that preference at all inspired by your own visual language?

This is a fun question, as I personally go through different art genre interests that are unrelated to what we exhibit. We focus on New Contemporary for the most part. I think it’s important, though, to have a broader interest in art other than the genre you exhibit as a gallery director. Right now, I’m really loving landscapes with moody colors and traditional European folk art such as rosemaling.

How do you hope people will engage with your art and the work of Roq la Rue?

I hope that the engagement people have with my own art and that of what we exhibit at Roq la Rue is one of inspiration and finding beauty in the work. I hope that it transports them, even for a moment, to a place of joy and shows what’s possible with the practice of creating art.

Kari-Lise Alexander: Website | Instagram

Roq la Rue Gallery: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kari-Lise Alexander.

