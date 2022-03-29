Home / Photography / Photojournalism

Inspiring Photo Captures Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Daughter Looking at Her With Pride

By Larisa Crowder on March 29, 2022

On March 21, 2022, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson made her opening statement—and history. Jackson is the first Black woman to be nominated to serve as a Supreme Court justice, making her opening statement to the Senate, and the subsequent four days of hearings, historic events. The hearings themselves are essentially an interview, designed to be a time where senators ask incisive questions to gauge the nominee's fitness for the life-tenured position of Supreme Court justice. Afterwards, they vote to confirm the nominee. A confirmation would make Jackson the first Black woman to be appointed a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Much of her family, whom she acknowledged and lovingly thanked in her statement, was in the audience. Their emotion was heartwarmingly evident, but it's the look her 17-year-old daughter, Leila, gave her that truly caught everyone's attention. In an inspiring image taken by photographer Sarahbeth Maney, Leila is seen in focus in the background, smiling as she watches her mother in the foreground address the Senate. The teen's face is beaming with a look of pure pride and admiration. Upon capturing the immediately iconic image, Maney says, “Having the honor to document this historic moment, as the first Black photography fellow for the @nytimes DC bureau reminds me that each step we take as the ‘first’ will only help move us further away from being the last.”

In her statement, Jackson addressed her two daughters—Talia and Leila—directly, saying, “Girls, I know it has not been easy as I've tried to navigate the challenges of  juggling my career and motherhood. And I fully admit that I did not always get the balance right. But I hope you've seen that with hard work, determination, and love, it can be done. I am so looking forward to seeing what each of you chooses to do with your amazing lives in this incredible country. I love you so much.”

Jackson also thanked her husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, for his love, support, and friendship. The two met in college over 30 years ago, and have been married for 25 of those years. Dr. Jackson wiped tears from his eyes as his wife said, “I have no doubt that without him by my side from the very beginning of this incredible professional journey, none of this would have been possible. He's been the best husband, father, and friend I could ever imagine.”

Watch Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's opening statement at the Supreme Court confirmation hearings:

Sarahbeth Maney: Website | Instagram | Twitter
h/t: [Upworthy]

Related Articles:

President Biden Makes Historic Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as a Supreme Court Justice

Kamala Harris’ Groundbreaking Vice Presidential Win Inspires Outpouring of Emotions

Vice President Kamala Harris Is Making History as the First Female and Person of Color To Hold the Office

Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Banksy’s Anti-War Print Raises Over $100,000 for Ukraine’s Largest Children’s Hospital
2022 World Press Photo Contest Awards Incredible Regional Voices in Photojournalism
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Moving Anti-War Video Is Trending on Russian Social Media
Toddler With “Uncombable Hair Syndrome” Looks Like a Little Rock Star
Three Russian Cosmonauts Show Up at ISS With Bold Uniforms in Ukrainian Flag Colors
Ballerina Olga Smirnova Leaves Bolshoi Ballet After Denouncing War in Ukraine

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ukrainian Woman Fleeing From War Carries Dog Struggling To Walk for 10 Miles
Francis Kéré Announced as the First Black Man To Be Awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Ukrainian Photographer Shares What Daily Life Is Like Living in a Bomb Shelter
New Stamp Commemorates Ukrainian Soldiers Who Defied Russian Warship at Snake Island
Travel Guru Rick Steves Stands With Ukraine and Cancels Russia Tours
President Biden Makes Historic Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as a Supreme Court Justice

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.