Home / Crafts

Multi-Talented Creative Crafts Charming Crochet Projects and Shows You How

By Sara Barnes on September 27, 2022
Crochet Rainbows by Khara Plicanic

Creative Khara Plicanic is a multi-talented maker. Working on and off a screen, she produces charming objects and imagery spanning photography, digital art, and analog crafts. Full of color and whimsy, Plicanic’s pieces will inspire you to create—no matter your medium.

Plicanic has a knack for breaking down a variety of creative subjects so that they're easy to understand and fun at the same time. She’s dedicated her artistic practice to teaching others and empowering them with new skills. You can experience this for yourself in her class on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform.

The course is called Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag and it's perfect for complete crochet beginners. Plicanic will teach you how to decipher a pattern and introduce you to all of the stitches you’ll need to know to complete the project. She even shares a macrame technique in the class, and when you’re done you’ll have a cross-body bag that you can completely customize with your favorite colors, charms, and more.

“Before you know it,” Plicanic says of her class, you'll be looking for your next project and proudly saying, ‘Look what I made!’”

Creative Khara Plicanic is a multi-talented maker.

Crochet Rainbows by Khara PlicanicCrochet Rainbows by Khara Plicanic

Working on and off a screen, she produces charming analog crafts.

Crochet Rainbows by Khara PlicanicCrochet by Khara PlicanicCrochet by Khara Plicanic

Plicanic also works digitally and creates collage art.

Digital Collage Art by Khara PlicanicDigital Collage Art by Khara PlicanicDigital Collage Art by Khara Plicanic

Learn how to crochet in her online class Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag on My Modern Met Academy.

Crochet Rainbows by Khara Plicanic

Get a peek into the class:

Khara Plicanic: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Khara Plicanic.

Related Articles:

Learn Amigurumi: The Adorable Art of Knitting and Crocheting Small Creatures

Handcraft Your Life-Sized Houseplants With These Step-by-Step Crochet Patterns

Crafter Crochets “Fiber Rich” Foods That Celebrate the Pastabilities of Yarn

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Hand Lettering Artist Illustrates Empowering Phrases And Will Show You How
Celebrate Nature Through Art When You Enroll in These Online Art Classes
Save 15% On All Creative Online Classes With the My Modern Met Academy Labor Day Sale
Get in the School Spirit With This Bundle of Online Classes Teaching Acrylic Painting
Artist Paints Ethereal Flowers on Canvas and Shares Her Abstract Techniques With Others
How a Father and Son Are Keeping Ancient Tradition of Bone Carving Alive in India [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Illustrator Has Mastered Portrait Drawing and Now Shares Her Knowledge With Others
Handcrafted Rugs Use Rodents as Muses for Art That Imitates Life
Artist Reimagines Classical Art and Architecture as Plush Textile Sculptures
Cute Needle-Felted Sculptures of Happy-Go-Lucky Characters Created by Artists in Ukraine
Embroidery Artist Puts a Twist on Her Hoop Art by Stitching Fabric Photographs
Artist Leaves Stunning Handmade Pottery in Unexpected Places for People To Find and Keep

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.