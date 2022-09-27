Multi-Talented Creative Crafts Charming Crochet Projects and Shows You How

Creative Khara Plicanic is a multi-talented maker. Working on and off a screen, she produces charming objects and imagery spanning photography, digital art, and analog crafts. Full of color and whimsy, Plicanic’s pieces will inspire you to create—no matter your medium.

Plicanic has a knack for breaking down a variety of creative subjects so that they're easy to understand and fun at the same time. She’s dedicated her artistic practice to teaching others and empowering them with new skills. You can experience this for yourself in her class on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform.

The course is called Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag and it's perfect for complete crochet beginners. Plicanic will teach you how to decipher a pattern and introduce you to all of the stitches you’ll need to know to complete the project. She even shares a macrame technique in the class, and when you’re done you’ll have a cross-body bag that you can completely customize with your favorite colors, charms, and more.

“Before you know it,” Plicanic says of her class, you'll be looking for your next project and proudly saying, ‘Look what I made!’”

Plicanic also works digitally and creates collage art.

Learn how to crochet in her online class Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag on My Modern Met Academy.

Get a peek into the class:

Khara Plicanic: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Khara Plicanic.

