This Rare, Chocolate Brown Siberian Husky Is One of the Most Beautiful Dogs on Instagram

By Emma Taggart on November 18, 2020
Chocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoi

Meet SeQuoi Tenk (or Quoi for short), the incredibly beautiful, chocolate-brown Siberian Husky. He could be mistaken for a wild wolf—with his piercing blue eyes and unusual coloring—but he’s 100% Siberian Husky. His wolf-like appearance suits his nomadic lifestyle, though. He’s currently traveling around the lower 48 of the United States with his mom, Nikki, as they search for a new home. Nikki documents their adventures on Instagram, where Quoi is captured exploring the stunning wilderness of the U.S. Unsurprisingly, he’s amassed more than 22,000 followers in just eight months.

SeQuoi Tenk might seem like an unusual name, but there is meaning behind it. “His first name SeQuoi, is after a sequoia tree,” Nikki tells My Modern Met. “They say a name can really shape a personality, and I wanted him to be big, tall, and strong like a sequoia tree is.” She continues, “Tenko is Japanese for ‘heavenly fox,’ and as much as I wanted him to be strong, I also wanted him to be sweet, which he totally is!”

Quoi is almost entirely brown, apart from an adorable white spot on his chest. All-brown huskies are extremely rare, so it’s no surprise that Quoi attracts plenty of attention. “Everywhere we go, people stop in their tracks wanting to pet him,” reveals Nikki. “I get asked at least three–five times by strangers ‘what is he?’ and when I say ‘Siberian Husky,’ no one ever believes me, but he is AKC certified and is 100% Siberian Husky.”

Nikki originally wanted to adopt an older dog, but because she doesn’t currently have a permanent home, she struggled to get approved by the animal sanctuary she was in contact with. “The puppy route was my only choice to get a dog,” she explains. “While he wasn’t the dog I was searching for, he was exactly the dog I needed. Full of attitude and goofiness.”

Check out some photos of gorgeous Quoi below, and find even more on Instagram.

Meet SeQuoi Tenk (or Quoi for short), the incredibly beautiful, chocolate-brown Siberian Husky.

Chocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoiChocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoi

He's currently traveling the United States with his nomad mom, Nikki.

Chocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoi

He looks just like a wild wolf…

Chocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoi

…but he's 100% Siberian Husky.

Chocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoiChocolate broChocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoiwn Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoiChocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoiChocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoiChocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoiChocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoiChocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoiChocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoiChocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoiChocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoiChocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoiChocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoiChocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoiChocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoiChocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoiChocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoiChocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoiChocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoi

Here he is as a puppy. Too cute!

Chocolate Brown Siberian Husky Mister SeQuoiThe Husky SeQuoi: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Husky SeQuoi.

