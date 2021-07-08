Home / Food Art

Dessert Designer Creates Cute Cookies Inspired by Clothing and Accessories

By Emma Taggart on July 8, 2021
Cookie Clothes and Shoes by Liz Joy

For those with a sweet tooth, cookies are simply irresistible. However, those made by award-winning dessert designer Liz Joy (of Inspired to Taste) are far too pretty to eat. She creates cute confections that look just like miniature fashion items.

“I fell into the world of baking completely by accident,” Joy tells My Modern Met. “I was looking for a new creative activity I could easily do at home, and figured I'd try baking pretty things and posting them to Instagram to keep myself motivated.” She adds, “I ended up having more fun than expected, and people and brands began inquiring about custom dessert design and content creation, and that's how my business was born.”

Today, Joy creates “edible content” for brands who use her stylized cookies for ads, social media, and events. It’s no surprise that some of her clients include fashion giants, such as Christian Louboutin. Each debonair dessert beautifully pays homage to whatever is “in vogue,” as well as real items that are in the artist’s own closet.

From jeans and t-shirts to shoes and bags, Joy can turn any piece of clothing or accessory into an edible treat. Once she’s cut out her silhouette from cookie dough and baked it, Joy then decorates each dessert using marshmallow fondant and edible paint. Each cookie features an incredible amount of detail and realistic texture. There’s a design modeled after a pair of sneakers, featuring panels that look like real leather, and white soles that look just like rubber. Joy even created a pretty lace bodice with intricately piped icing that looks just like embroidery.

“I love the whole creative process of dreaming up, baking, and decorating unique treats,” Joy reveals. “A lot of my designs are inspired by fashion, beauty, and pop culture—any items or images I come across that catch my eye and spark my interest. It's so much fun to deconstruct those items and ideas and rebuild them in edible format.” Joy adds, “I enjoy the challenge of constantly working from new inspiration and trying out new ideas and techniques.”

Check out Joy’s fashion-inspired cookies below and find more from her portfolio on Instagram.

Award-winning dessert designer Liz Joy creates cute confections inspired by clothing and accessories.

Cookie Clothes and Shoes by Liz JoyCookie Clothes and Shoes by Liz Joy

Joy decorates each cookie using marshmallow fondant and edible paint.

Cookie Clothes and Shoes by Liz JoyCookie Clothes and Shoes by Liz Joy

Each edible treat features and incredible amount of detail and realistic texture.

Cookie Clothes and Shoes by Liz JoyCookie Clothes and Shoes by Liz JoyCookie Clothes and Shoes by Liz Joy

Many cookies are based on Joy's own clothing.

Cookie Clothes and Shoes by Liz Joy

We're not quite sure if we want to eat them or try to wear them!

Cookie Clothes and Shoes by Liz JoyCookie Clothes and Shoes by Liz JoyCookie Clothes and Shoes by Liz JoyCookie Clothes and Shoes by Liz JoyCookie Clothes and Shoes by Liz JoyCookie Clothes and Shoes by Liz JoyCookie Clothes and Shoes by Liz JoyCookie Clothes and Shoes by Liz JoyCookie Clothes and Shoes by Liz JoyCookie Clothes and Shoes by Liz JoyCookie Clothes and Shoes by Liz JoyLiz Joy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Liz Joy.

