LEGO Unveils 4,803-Piece ‘Harry Potter’ Set of Gringotts Wizarding Bank

When we think of Harry Potter locations, Hogwarts is usually the first to come to mind. There are, however, other magical places within the series that are equally fascinating, like Gringotts. As part of their ever-growing Harry Potter collection, LEGO will be releasing a 4,803-piece Gringotts Wizarding Bank set.

The famed wizarding bank is much more than a magical financial institution. On the surface, it is run by highly efficient goblins trading galleons, sickles, and knuts, as well as keeping wizards' prized possessions safe. As the story progresses, we learn that it is home to a dragon, holds a myriad of secrets in its vaults, and saw one of the most thrilling heists when Harry and his friends broke in in the final installment of the book series.

To truly pay tribute to everything that goes on at Gringotts, LEGO has designed a set that recreates the opulent foyer and mezzanine floor with its tall columns. Beneath that, you'll build a spiraling vault cart track with a mechanism that can stop at three different underground vaults, including Bellatrix Lestrange’s vault. Since it wouldn't be a truly secure bank without some anti-robbing measures, the set includes a posable Ukrainian Ironbelly dragon figure to guard everything.

The 13 minifigures included in the set call back to two of the most iconic scenes that take place in the bank—when Harry joins Hagrid in his mission to pick a “secret letter” in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and the tense quest for a Horcrux in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. The Ron and Hermione figurines can even be transformed into Bellatrix and her aide.

The Gringotts Bank section measures over 14.5 inches high, 12.5 inches wide, and 10 inches deep, while the three models combined measure over 29.5 inches high. If you have built the coveted Diagon Alley set, you'll be happy to know it connects to Gringotts for a truly magical hangout.

The Gringotts Wizarding Bank LEGO set will be released on September 4, 2023 for a retail price of $429.99.

