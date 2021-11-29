Home / Animals / Cats

Man Builds a Custom Home Elevator for His Beloved 20-Year-Old Cat

By Arnesia Young on November 29, 2021
Liam Thompson Builds Home Elevator for His 20-Year-Old Orange Cat

Most of us would do anything for our pets, especially if they are suffering or in pain. One man named Liam Thompson went so far as to build a home elevator for his furry friend. His beloved 20-year-old orange cat, Frodo, was having trouble getting up and down the steep outdoor stairs that led to his favorite lounging spot in the Sun. Thompson decided to make things easier for his aging cat by building this clever contraption that would safely carry the feline up and down the flight of steps, and he shared the entire process on YouTube.

The custom cat elevator consists of a small box-shaped cart that slides up and down a pair of rails. The whole apparatus is controlled by an electric hoist that raises and lowers the platform itself. Apart from being the coolest and cutest thing ever, the home elevator is probably a huge help for Frodo since he no longer has to hobble up and down those stairs every day. But this isn’t even the first custom device Thompson has built for little Frodo. He’s also made the walking-averse cat a Roomba Chariot (which is exactly what it sounds like) and a special cat train.

And Thompson has the perfect response for anyone who might think this is all a bit much just for a cat. The YouTuber humorously captioned the video in all caps, “I LIKE SPOILING MY CAT SUE ME.” But who can really blame him for treating his cat like a straight-up prince?

YouTuber Liam Thompson built a home elevator for his 20-year-old orange cat, Frodo.

Liam Thompson: Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Liam Thompson.

