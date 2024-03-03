Home / Animals / Cats

Massachusetts Library Has Purr-Fect Way To Pay Fines

By Sarah Currier on March 3, 2024
The Worcester Public Library in Massachusetts does not have late fees, but they do charge for damaged or missing books. However, during the month of March, the library branch will allow its patrons to pay fines by sending in cat pictures.

The program is part of the larger “March Meowness: Felines for Fee Forgiveness” campaign that the library has organized. Their website explains that patrons can “Show us a picture of your cat, a famous cat, a picture you drew of a cat, a shelter cat – any cat, and we will forgive WPL fees on your library account.” They state that “honorary cats” are also accepted, “so you may show us a picture or drawing of a dog, raccoon, orca, capybara, or any other animal.”

In addition to its cat-centric fee forgiveness program, the library will also be hosting a variety of cat-themed crafts and activities throughout March for all ages. These include making toys for shelter cats and showing a free screening of the Cats movie.

Cat pictures can be physically brought in or sent via email, and people are encouraged to leave their images on the community bulletin board. Regardless of how patrons bring their photos in, one thing is certain—the Worcester Public Library is definitively going to become feline-themed in March.

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
