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Become a Walking Art Museum When You Carry These Artist-Inspired Tote Bags

By Sara Barnes on July 31, 2026
Fine Art Tote Bags by LOQI

Regular Price: $17.50 | Member Price: $14.88

Elevate your everyday accessories when you become a walking art museum. It’s now easier than ever thanks to LOQI’s collection of art-inspired bags. Some of the world’s most recognizable paintings and prints are emblazoned on reusable duffles and totes that combine functionality with flair, sure to make activities like the farmer’s market a more exciting affair.

My Modern Met Store has a collection of LOQI tote bags spanning artists and art movements. Keep your shopping tide-y, for instance, with The Great Wave bag, which features a rendition of the famous ocean-inspired woodblock print by Japanese artist Hokusai. Or, go a bit more modern with the work of Post-Impressionist Vincent van Gogh. His iconic painting The Starry Night covers the entire tote bag, allowing you to take in the details of the stunning artwork and its visible brush strokes.

Regardless of which pack you pick, each accessory folds down into a small zip pocket, making it an easily portable way to practice sustainability and avoid single-use plastic bags.

If you’re taking a long weekend trip, you can travel in style with a weekender bag. Similar to the tote bags, LOQI’s duffles use an all-over printing style to arrange elements from a painting across the oblong-shaped luggage. Van Gogh’s Almond Blossom painting places the branches and their delicate leaves along the bag’s surface. The painting is enlarged to highlight the texture of the work and evidence of Van Gogh’s hand. Similar to the tote bag, the weekender packs down for easy storage until your next adventure.

LOQI bags are now available in My Modern Met Store.

Elevate your everyday accessories and become a walking art museum with LOQI’s collection of art-inspired bags.

 

The Starry Night Tote Bag

Fine Art Tote Bags by LOQI

Regular Price: $17.50 | Member Price: $14.88

 

The Great Wave Tote Bag

Fine Art Tote Bags by LOQI

Regular Price: $17.50 | Member Price: $14.88

 

Fuji from Gotenyama Tote Bag

Fine Art Tote Bags by LOQI

Regular Price: $17.50 | Member Price: $14.88

Fine Art Tote Bags by LOQI

Regular Price: $17.50 | Member Price: $14.88

 

Self Portrait with Hummingbird Tote Bag

Fine Art Tote Bags by LOQI

Regular Price: $17.50 | Member Price: $14.88

 

Flower Pattern Tote Bag

Fine Art Tote Bags by LOQI

Regular Price: $17.50 | Member Price: $14.88

 

Almond Blossom Weekender Bag

Fine Art Weekender Bags by LOQI

Regular Price: $44.95 | Member Price: $38.21

 

Flower Pattern Gold Weekender Bag

Fine Art Weekender Bags by LOQI

Regular Price: $44.95 | Member Price: $38.21

 

The Starry Night, A Wheatfield With Cypresses, Irises Recycled Zip Pocket Set

Fine Art Zippered Bags by LOQI

Regular Price: $22.50 | Member Price: $19.13

Fine Art Zippered Bags by LOQI

Regular Price: $22.50 | Member Price: $19.13

 

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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