Become a Walking Art Museum When You Carry These Artist-Inspired Tote Bags

Elevate your everyday accessories when you become a walking art museum. It’s now easier than ever thanks to LOQI’s collection of art-inspired bags. Some of the world’s most recognizable paintings and prints are emblazoned on reusable duffles and totes that combine functionality with flair, sure to make activities like the farmer’s market a more exciting affair.

My Modern Met Store has a collection of LOQI tote bags spanning artists and art movements. Keep your shopping tide-y, for instance, with The Great Wave bag, which features a rendition of the famous ocean-inspired woodblock print by Japanese artist Hokusai. Or, go a bit more modern with the work of Post-Impressionist Vincent van Gogh. His iconic painting The Starry Night covers the entire tote bag, allowing you to take in the details of the stunning artwork and its visible brush strokes.

Regardless of which pack you pick, each accessory folds down into a small zip pocket, making it an easily portable way to practice sustainability and avoid single-use plastic bags.

If you’re taking a long weekend trip, you can travel in style with a weekender bag. Similar to the tote bags, LOQI’s duffles use an all-over printing style to arrange elements from a painting across the oblong-shaped luggage. Van Gogh’s Almond Blossom painting places the branches and their delicate leaves along the bag’s surface. The painting is enlarged to highlight the texture of the work and evidence of Van Gogh’s hand. Similar to the tote bag, the weekender packs down for easy storage until your next adventure.

LOQI bags are now available in My Modern Met Store.

Elevate your everyday accessories and become a walking art museum with LOQI’s collection of art-inspired bags.

The Starry Night Tote Bag

The Great Wave Tote Bag

Fuji from Gotenyama Tote Bag

Self Portrait with Hummingbird Tote Bag

Flower Pattern Tote Bag

Almond Blossom Weekender Bag

Flower Pattern Gold Weekender Bag

The Starry Night, A Wheatfield With Cypresses, Irises Recycled Zip Pocket Set

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