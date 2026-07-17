Home / Store

Clever Watercolor Pencils Are No Mess and No Mixing To Make Painting a Breeze

By Sara Barnes on July 17, 2026
Watercolor Pencil Colorbrush

Regular Price: $18 | Member Price: $15.30

Are you feeling intimidated by watercolor paint? If so, you’re not alone. Aside from controlling pigment with water, color mixing is a common challenge. Finding the right ratio of pigments to hone your hues takes experimentation and practice. But there’s a way to still give watercolors a try without the mess or the mixing: the Colorbrush set by Snifty. This pack of innovative art supplies is the best of both worlds, with one end being a watercolor pencil and the other end a brush.

To use the Colorbrush set, select your first color. Then, use the pencil end of the utensil like you would any other—outline, blend, and shade your subject. When you’re ready to turn it into a painting, wet the brush side and run it over your drawing. The pencil marks will dissolve into a painting before your eyes like magic.

There are a few benefits to using watercolor pencils over conventional paints. Ease of use is a big one; you don’t need any trays for mixing paint. The pencil does that for you, all on paper. This makes for a lower barrier to entry when trying watercolor, even if you’re feeling intimidated.

Another benefit is being able to perfect your color mixing. You can blend watercolor pencils on the page, and get a sense of how hues change by adding more of one and less of another. When you eventually mix watercolor paints, you’ll have a deeper understanding of the colors you like to use and how to achieve them.

And finally, you have more control with watercolor pencils. With paint, it’s harder to achieve crisp lines and intricate elements, especially when you’re still learning. You’ll have to use a small or fine-liner brush, which adds to your supplies list. The Colorbrush pencil can be sharpened to a point to help you achieve the amount of detail you want.

The Colorbrush set is available in My Modern Met Store. Want even more color choices? Try the accompanying Pastel Colorbush, too.

Do you want to draw or paint? If you can’t decide, pick up the Colorbrush set by Snifty.

Watercolor Pencil Colorbrush

Regular Price: $18 | Member Price: $15.30

 

This pack of innovative art supplies is the best of both worlds, with one end being a watercolor pencil and the other end a brush.

Watercolor Pencil Colorbrush

Regular Price: $18 | Member Price: $15.30

 

For even more color choices, get the accompanying Pastel Colorbrush set.

Pastel Colorbrush

Regular Price: $18 | Member Price: $15.30

 

Snifty also makes dual-end colored pencils, packing double the fun in one utensil.

 

Dual-Ended Colored Pencils

Regular Price: $12 | Member Price: $10.20

 

Dual-Ended Colored Pencils

Regular Price: $12 | Member Price: $10.20

 

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to the My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Related Articles:

Taste the Creativity When You Use These Fun and Functional Kitchen Supplies

Edvard Munch’s Iconic “Scream” Painting Has Been Turned Into an Art Action Figure

Stay Creative and Warm Down to Your Toes With These Artsy Socks

Decorate Your Skin for Spring With These Artsy Temporary Tattoos

Cloak Your World in Rainbows With This Prismatic Cube You Can Attach to Your Phone

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Cloak Your World in Rainbows With This Prismatic Cube You Can Attach to Your Phone
Start a New Creative Habit (Offline) With These Unique Art Supplies and DIY Kits
10 Creative Gifts That Make Great Conversation Starters
Get Creatively Outfitted With Art History You Can Wear
Adorable Craft Kits Invite You To Embroider the Creature Kingdom
Taste the Creativity When You Use These Fun and Functional Kitchen Supplies

More on My Modern Met

Valentine’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Edvard Munch’s Iconic “Scream” Painting Has Been Turned Into an Art Action Figure
New Year’s Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Take the Guesswork Out of Holiday Gifts With a Digital Gift Card Creative People Will Love
Happier Holidays Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 20% on All of Our Creative Products
25 Art Gifts That Practicing Artists and Creative Enthusiasts Will Love

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.