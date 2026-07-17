Clever Watercolor Pencils Are No Mess and No Mixing To Make Painting a Breeze

Are you feeling intimidated by watercolor paint? If so, you’re not alone. Aside from controlling pigment with water, color mixing is a common challenge. Finding the right ratio of pigments to hone your hues takes experimentation and practice. But there’s a way to still give watercolors a try without the mess or the mixing: the Colorbrush set by Snifty. This pack of innovative art supplies is the best of both worlds, with one end being a watercolor pencil and the other end a brush.

To use the Colorbrush set, select your first color. Then, use the pencil end of the utensil like you would any other—outline, blend, and shade your subject. When you’re ready to turn it into a painting, wet the brush side and run it over your drawing. The pencil marks will dissolve into a painting before your eyes like magic.

There are a few benefits to using watercolor pencils over conventional paints. Ease of use is a big one; you don’t need any trays for mixing paint. The pencil does that for you, all on paper. This makes for a lower barrier to entry when trying watercolor, even if you’re feeling intimidated.

Another benefit is being able to perfect your color mixing. You can blend watercolor pencils on the page, and get a sense of how hues change by adding more of one and less of another. When you eventually mix watercolor paints, you’ll have a deeper understanding of the colors you like to use and how to achieve them.

And finally, you have more control with watercolor pencils. With paint, it’s harder to achieve crisp lines and intricate elements, especially when you’re still learning. You’ll have to use a small or fine-liner brush, which adds to your supplies list. The Colorbrush pencil can be sharpened to a point to help you achieve the amount of detail you want.

The Colorbrush set is available in My Modern Met Store. Want even more color choices? Try the accompanying Pastel Colorbush, too.

Do you want to draw or paint? If you can’t decide, pick up the Colorbrush set by Snifty.

This pack of innovative art supplies is the best of both worlds, with one end being a watercolor pencil and the other end a brush.

For even more color choices, get the accompanying Pastel Colorbrush set.

Snifty also makes dual-end colored pencils, packing double the fun in one utensil.

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