Get Ready to Jet With These Creative Pouches and Weekender Bags

By Margherita Cole on May 2, 2023
LOQI Creative Bags

Summer is just around the corner, bringing warmer weather and longer days. It's the perfect season for beach trips and vacations to different locations. But if you're one of those people who finds packing a challenge, then worry not, because My Modern Met Store has the solution. We've recently added an array of creative bags which are sure to prepare you for your next holiday.

Some of these pieces are ideal for storing and organizing the essentials. The Flower Pattern Zip Pockets, for instance, is a set of three pouches in a maxi, midi, and mini size. Each of these accessories features a slightly different variation of Vincent van Gogh's painting of lush botanicals. The different dimensions and colors allow you to easily sort your items wherever they fit best. There's also another zip pocket set that features some of Van Gogh's other paintings: Irises, A Wheatfield With Cypresses, and A Starry Night. Plus, all of these accessories are made from recycled materials that are durable and water-resistant.

And, if you're looking for a larger piece of luggage for a short trip, then check out The Great Wave Recycled Weekender Bag. Inspired by Hokusai's famous woodblock print, this accessory will surely carry you through excursions big and small without compromising your style. Featuring a large zip-closed design, this striking accessory can be carried by the pair of two top handles or through the use of a removable and adjustable strap. It can carry up to 33 pounds, making it dependable storage for clothing, toiletries, and more. Plus, when it's not in use, it can be conveniently packed into a midi zip pocket—making it easy to store in the car or at home. LOQI also offers the same design in the Flower Pattern print, which is based on Van Gogh's art.

Scroll down to browse these creative weekenders, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.

1 The Great Wave Recycled Weekender Bag
2 Flower Pattern Gold Weekender Bag
3 The Starry Night, A Wheatfield With Cypresses, Irises Recycled Zip Pocket Set
4 Flower Pattern Zip Pockets
Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TwitterSubscribe to My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Prepare for your next trip with these creative bags by LOQI.

 

The Great Wave Recycled Weekender Bag

Creative Weekenders by LOQI

LOQI | $44.95

 

Flower Pattern Gold Weekender Bag

Creative Weekenders by LOQI

LOQI | $44.95

 

The Starry Night, A Wheatfield With Cypresses, Irises Recycled Zip Pocket Set

Creative Pocket Zips by LOQI

LOQI | $22.50

Creative Pocket Zips by LOQI

LOQI | $22.50

Creative Pocket Zips by LOQI

LOQI | $22.50

Creative Pocket Zips by LOQI

LOQI | $22.50

 

Flower Pattern Zip Pockets

Creative Pocket Zips by LOQI

LOQI | $22.50

Creative Pocket Zips by LOQI

LOQI | $22.50

Creative Pocket Zips by LOQI

LOQI | $22.50

Creative Pocket Zips by LOQI

LOQI | $22.50

 

Find more creative bags on My Modern Met Store!

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
