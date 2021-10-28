Home / Store

These Awesome Tote Bags Are Sustainable and Fashionable

By Margherita Cole on October 28, 2021
LOQI Tote Bags

Investing in a reusable tote bag is a smart way to make your everyday shopping experience more sustainable. Fortunately, there are a variety of creative options available thanks to creative brands like LOQI. They add art and nature-inspired designs to tote bags that are both water-resistant and made of eco-friendly materials.

If you're a fan of art history, for example, the Basquiat Skull bag features an assemblage of different works by the late creative. Each one is emblematic of Basquiat's iconic style, featuring bold, expressive lines and striking use of text. Plus, all of the images are placed against a solid blue background to enhance the dynamism of his paintings. Similarly, A Wheat Field With Cypresses bag includes a rendition of Van Gogh's painting of his view of Saint-Rémy, France, with trees and bushes framing the Alpilles mountains in the background.

On the other hand, if you prefer to carry a nature-inspired accessory, there's the Photo Ark Butterflies & Moths bag. It features images of different species of butterflies and moths. From bold stripes to whimsical dots and vibrant colors, you'll discover the variety of wings that exist in nature. Pull out this water-resistant tote to carry your groceries, or use it as an easy purse to store your essentials.

Scroll down to see these awesome bags, and head on over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

Your shopping will feel even better when you carry these reusable tote bags!

 

Basquiat Skull Tote Bag

Skull Bag

LOQI | $14.95

 

A Wheatfield With Cypresses Tote Bag

Cypresses Bag

LOQI | $14.95

 

Photo Ark Butterflies & Moths Tote Bag

Butterfly Tote Bag

LOQI | $14.95

 

Almond Blossom Reversible Tote Bag

Almond Blossom Bag

LOQI | $14.95

 

Keith Haring Tote Bag

Keith Haring Tote Bag

LOQI | $14.95

 

The Great Wave Tote Bag

Great Wave Bag

LOQI | $14.95

 

The Starry Night Tote Bag

Starry Night Bag

LOQI | $14.95

 

Swaying Dancer Tote Bag

Degas Bag

LOQI | $14.99

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
