These Awesome Tote Bags Are Sustainable and Fashionable

Investing in a reusable tote bag is a smart way to make your everyday shopping experience more sustainable. Fortunately, there are a variety of creative options available thanks to creative brands like LOQI. They add art and nature-inspired designs to tote bags that are both water-resistant and made of eco-friendly materials.

If you're a fan of art history, for example, the Basquiat Skull bag features an assemblage of different works by the late creative. Each one is emblematic of Basquiat's iconic style, featuring bold, expressive lines and striking use of text. Plus, all of the images are placed against a solid blue background to enhance the dynamism of his paintings. Similarly, A Wheat Field With Cypresses bag includes a rendition of Van Gogh's painting of his view of Saint-Rémy, France, with trees and bushes framing the Alpilles mountains in the background.

On the other hand, if you prefer to carry a nature-inspired accessory, there's the Photo Ark Butterflies & Moths bag. It features images of different species of butterflies and moths. From bold stripes to whimsical dots and vibrant colors, you'll discover the variety of wings that exist in nature. Pull out this water-resistant tote to carry your groceries, or use it as an easy purse to store your essentials.

Your shopping will feel even better when you carry these reusable tote bags!

Basquiat Skull Tote Bag

A Wheatfield With Cypresses Tote Bag

Photo Ark Butterflies & Moths Tote Bag

Almond Blossom Reversible Tote Bag

Keith Haring Tote Bag

The Great Wave Tote Bag

The Starry Night Tote Bag

Swaying Dancer Tote Bag

