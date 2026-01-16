Home / Inspiring

Japanese Care Facilities Are Enlisting Bodybuilders to Help Provide Elder Care as Demand Surges

By Regina Sienra on January 16, 2026

The World Economic Forum f0recasts that, by 2050, about 40% of Japan’s population will be 65 or older. Even now, with the world’s second-oldest population, there is a shortage of caregivers given the rising demand for elderly care. Hoping to close the gap, Visionary Co., Ltd. which operates 29 nursing homes and care facilities in Japan, has found a unique solution given the specific needs of this profession: hiring bodybuilders.

In 2018, the company launched its “Macho Caregiving” campaign to attract strong, muscular men. They have employed over 30 bodybuilders since. The company reported 20% growth in applications compared to the previous year, with approximately 150 men wanting to join the program. Hoping to dispel the idea of caregiving as a feminine profession with low pay and long hours, Visionary Co., Ltd. has some special perks for its bodybuilders, such as paid gym time and subsidies for protein shakes, as well as chances to win a bonus based on their performance.

Leading the way is Visionary CEO, 40-year-old Yusuke Niwa, who worked as a caregiver himself in his 20s. “Before Macho Caregiving was launched, even when we posted job openings, we didn’t even get any applications or inquiries,” Niwa told Yahoo! Japan. His experience made him realize that bodybuilders had just the right set of qualities for the job.

First and foremost, strength is needed to lift, carry, and transport the patients, something that has brought many of their patients peace, as they have less fear of being dropped. Many bodybuilders are also known for their discipline in maintaining routines, which is an attribute that translates well in caregiving. They tend to be adept at dutifully helping patients get out of bed, feeding them, and giving them their meds.

Their work and companionship has also improved the mental health of their patients. Some use their background in training to cheer on them, while others brighten their mood by simply bringing the world to them. “When I go to a summer festival or fireworks display, I sometimes convey the atmosphere to the users so that they can feel the seasons together. Some users can’t leave their homes easily, so when they hear my stories, they feel as if they’ve experienced it themselves,” caregiver Yasuhiro Miyazaki told Tokyo Weekender.

Rather than pull them away from competitive bodybuilding, elderly care has inspired the “macho caregivers” to continue to improve for their patients, becoming stronger and more inspired. Participating in bodybuilding contests also helps them spread the word about their work, as they double as spokespersons for this noble labor.

“I used to find nothing appealing about this industry,” bodybuilder Takuya Usui, a former fitness trainer and bodybuilder-turned-caregiver, told The Japan Times. “(But then) I was told I could actually put my muscles to use in this job, and I thought, ‘Well, let’s give it a try.’ ”

Visionary Co., Ltd. which operates 29 nursing homes and care facilities in Japan, is hiring bodybuilders to try to meet the rising demand for elderly care.

The company has some special perks for its bodybuilders, such as paid gym time and subsidies for protein shakes, as well as chances to win a bonus based on their performance.

