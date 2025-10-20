Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Weevil Balancing on a Grain of Rice Wins the Nikon Small World Contest

By Jessica Stewart on October 20, 2025
Rice weevil on a grain of rice

Zhang You
Kunming, Yunnan, China, 1st Place, Rice weevil (Sitophilus oryzae) on a grain of rice, Image Stacking, 5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

It may look like an alien lifeform perched on a crystal, but Zhang You’s winning photograph from the Nikon Small World competition isn’t as sinister as it appears. In reality, the insect lover has captured a striking portrait of a rice weevil sitting on a grain of rice. It’s incredible imagery like this that makes Nikon Small World so unique in the world of photography competitions.

Launched in 1974, the contest shines a light on the world of scientific microscopy and digital imaging. By bringing these images to a wider audience, they help the public understand just how artistic microscope imaging can be. Zhang, for instance, has spent years perfecting his craft by examining insect behavior and his winning photograph shows the benefits he’s gained from that practice.

“It pays to dive deep into entomology: understanding insects’ behaviors and mastering lighting,” he says. “A standout work blends artistry with scientific rigor, capturing the very essence, energy, and spirit of these creatures.”

Interestingly, this was Zhang’s first time entering the competition and he not only won, but also had another image place in the top 20.

“His achievement highlights the spirit of Nikon Small World: inspiring wonder, making scientific understanding accessible to all, and celebrating the artistry of the microscopic realm,” shares Eric Flem, senior manager, communications and CRM at Nikon Instruments.

Other top images include everything from pollen trapped in a spider web to heart cell muscles, demonstrating the variety of what can be photographed under the microscope.

The reveal of these winners comes on the heels of the Nikon Small World in Motion competition, which awards excellence in moving images taken with a microscope. Combined, both provide a revealing look at the invisible world that surround us.

Here are the top 12 photographs from the 2025 Nikon Small World photo competition.

Dr. Jan Rosenboom
Rostock, Mecklenburg Vorpommern, Germany, 2nd Place, Colonial algae (Volvox) spheres in a drop of water, Reflected Light, 5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

John-Oliver Dum
Medienbunker Produktion, Bendorf, Rheinland Pfalz, Germany, 3rd Place , Pollen in a garden spider web, Image Stacking, 20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. James Hayes, Vanderbilt University, Department of Cell and Developmental Biology, Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 4th Place, Heart muscle cells with chromosomes condensed following cell division, Confocal, 100X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Igor Siwanowicz, Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), Janelia Research Campus, Ashburn, Virginia, USA, 5th Place, Spores (blue/purple structures) of a small tropical fern (Ceratopteris richardii), Confocal, 25X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Stella Whittaker, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke
Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 7th Place, iPSC-derived sensory neurons labeled to show tubulin and actin, Confocal, Fluorescence, Image Stacking, 10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Igor Siwanowicz, Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), Janelia Research Campus
Ashburn, Virginia, USA, 8th Place, Mallow pollen germinating on stigma while being parasitized by a filamentous fungus, Confocal, 40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Wim van Egmond, Micropolitan Museum, Berkel en Rodenrijs, Zuid Holland, Netherlands, 9th Place, A fungus (Talaromyces purpureogenus) known for its red, diffused pigment, Image Stacking, 10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Dylan Burnette & Dr. James Hayes, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Department of Cell and Developmental Biology, Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 10th Place, Heart muscle cells (iPSC-derived) showing condensed chromosomes in metaphase, Structured Illumination, Microscopy (SIM), 60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Francisco Lázaro-Diéguez, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York, USA, 6th Place, Rat liver cells, Confocal, 63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Marek Miś, Marek Miś Photography, Suwalki, Podlaskie, Poland, 11th Place, Sunflower trichomes (hair-like plant outgrowths), Polarized Light, 10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Halli Lindamood & Eric Vitriol, Augusta University, Department of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine
Augusta, Georgia, USA, 12th Place, The actin cytoskeleton (cyan) and endoplasmic reticulum (red) of a mouse brain cancer cell, Confocal, Deconvolution, 100X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Nikon Small World: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nikon Small World.

Related Articles:

Wildlife Photography Contest Honors the Resilience of Nature

Rare Brown Hyena Photo Wins 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition

Colorful “Ladybugs of the Sea” Win 2025 Ocean Photographer of the Year Contest

Bird Soaring Below a Total Solar Eclipse Wins 2025 Bird Photographer of the Year

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Charming Winners of the 2025 Dog Photography Awards Honor Our Furry Friends
Winners of Photo Contest Celebrate the Beauty of Color Photography
Professional Photographer Association Announces Winners of 40th Annual Photo Contest
Video Contest Celebrates the Invisible World Found Under a Microscope
Rare Brown Hyena Photo Wins 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition
Candid and Poetic Winners of the 2025 Pure Street Photography Awards

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Nobel Prize in Chemistry Awards 3 Scientists Who Developed Potential Aid for the Climate Crisis
Finalists in This Coveted Photography Contest Includes an Entry From a 12-Year-Old
Heartbreaking Photos of Gaza Conflict Win 2025 International Photography Awards
Meet the Physicist Who Wrote Over 2,000 Wikipedia Biographies for Women in STEM
Wildlife Photography Contest Honors the Resilience of Nature
Searchable “Eclipse Atlas” Archive Traces Solar Phenomena Through the Centuries

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.