Weevil Balancing on a Grain of Rice Wins the Nikon Small World Contest

It may look like an alien lifeform perched on a crystal, but Zhang You’s winning photograph from the Nikon Small World competition isn’t as sinister as it appears. In reality, the insect lover has captured a striking portrait of a rice weevil sitting on a grain of rice. It’s incredible imagery like this that makes Nikon Small World so unique in the world of photography competitions.

Launched in 1974, the contest shines a light on the world of scientific microscopy and digital imaging. By bringing these images to a wider audience, they help the public understand just how artistic microscope imaging can be. Zhang, for instance, has spent years perfecting his craft by examining insect behavior and his winning photograph shows the benefits he’s gained from that practice.

“It pays to dive deep into entomology: understanding insects’ behaviors and mastering lighting,” he says. “A standout work blends artistry with scientific rigor, capturing the very essence, energy, and spirit of these creatures.”

Interestingly, this was Zhang’s first time entering the competition and he not only won, but also had another image place in the top 20.

“His achievement highlights the spirit of Nikon Small World: inspiring wonder, making scientific understanding accessible to all, and celebrating the artistry of the microscopic realm,” shares Eric Flem, senior manager, communications and CRM at Nikon Instruments.

Other top images include everything from pollen trapped in a spider web to heart cell muscles, demonstrating the variety of what can be photographed under the microscope.

The reveal of these winners comes on the heels of the Nikon Small World in Motion competition, which awards excellence in moving images taken with a microscope. Combined, both provide a revealing look at the invisible world that surround us.

Here are the top 12 photographs from the 2025 Nikon Small World photo competition.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nikon Small World.