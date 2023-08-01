Home / Funny

Malala Yousafzai Shares Playful ‘Barbie’ Photo With Her Husband Who Is “Just Ken”

By Margherita Cole on August 1, 2023

 

Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie has certainly lived up to the hype. Not only is it the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman, but it's also a cultural phenomenon that everyone is excited about. Even Malala Yousafzai, the famous education activist, went to the theaters to see Margot Robbie embody the titular character. She also shared the news with a playful post on social media.

The recently married activist posed with her husband Asser Malik inside one of the promotional lifesize Barbie boxes that have popped up at movie theaters. To accompany the wholesome photo, Yousafzai added a cheeky caption: “This Barbie has a Nobel Prize. He’s just Ken.” The joke references one of the themes of the movie, where Barbies have a range of professions and accolades, and the Kens are “just Ken.”

The clever joke fits perfectly with Youfsavai because she is internationally famous for her work as a human rights activist, while her husband is not as well known. However, she made it clear that the joke is all in good fun. “We loved the movie, it was so funny and thoughtful,” she adds. “I hope this caption doesn’t hurt all the Kens as much as the movie Ken.” Malik also chimed in with his own lighthearted and punny reply, saying, “I'm Kenough.”

Malala Yousafzai and her husband Asser Malik wed almost two years ago.

 

Since then, they've continued their relationship as partners in life, taking on challenges and fun breaks together.

 

They recently went to see the Barbie movie and Malala couldn't help but join in on the fun.

 

Luckily, her husband is a good sport.

Asser Malik message on Threads that reads "I'm Kenough" with a laughing face emoji. The message is superimposed over the Barbie movie poster meme.

Photo: Asser Malik on Threads

Malala Yousafzai: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Threads
Asser Malik: Instagram | Threads

All images via Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik

