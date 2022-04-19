Food Artist Transforms Ordinary Pieces of Toast Into Delicious Works of Art

Whether you prefer avocado, butter, or eggs, we all have our own way of dressing toast. However, even the fanciest homemade slices of bread can't compare to the delectable dishes prepared by Manami Sasaki. The Japanese designer specializes in transforming ordinary toast into edible works of art.

Scrolling through her Instagram, you will discover a range of unique designs inspired by art history, Japanese painting, and geometric patterns. “The reason I started doing toast art was lockdown. I was spending an hour and a half commuting to work, but working from home led me to wake up late and get lazy,” Sasaki says. “I wanted to get up early in the morning and create a morning routine that would excite me. That's when I started the toast art for breakfast.”

She creates each slice with an array of colorful toppings and spreads. Vegetables, fruits, herbs, and other ingredients are arranged on the bread to produce mesmerizing designs. Amazingly, Sasaki can also render human faces with edible ingredients; typically, resorting to different spreads to create shading and texture in the portrait.

Scroll down to see more toast art by Sasaki and follow the artist on Instagram to make sure you never miss an update.

Japanese designer Manami Sasaki transforms ordinary pieces of toast into delectable works of art.

She tops each slice of bread with a variety of colorful toppings to make geometric patterns, portraits, landscapes, and more.

Manami Sasaki: Website | Instagram | Twitter

All images via Manami Sasaki.

