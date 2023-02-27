Fiber Artist Crochets Colorful Dishes That Look Like a Chef Prepared Them

Artist Maria Skog is a chef, but none of her food is edible. She creates crochet versions of loaded toasts, colorful fruits, and even seafood boils. Using the amigurumi technique, the playful pieces straddle the line between toys and art. Skog’s arrangements of her fiber art pieces, however, are styled as you’d see in a food magazine. Dishes are meticulously composed and the yarn works are in real skillets and on fancy plates, conveying a serious yet fun attitude.

Like the dichotomy present in Skog’s work, her original intent for the crochet food was done under sober circumstances. She was diagnosed with breast cancer about 12 years ago and began crafting as both a calming practice and something for her two daughters to remember her in the case that the worst were to happen.

Fortunately, Skog’s practice today is done because she’s passionate about it. “I just love food,” she tells My Modern Met. “I love to eat food, look at food, cook food, play with food, and of course crochet food.”

Scroll down for more of Skog’s tasty fiber fare.

Artist Maria Skog is a chef, but none of her food is edible.

She creates crochet versions of loaded toasts, colorful fruits, and even seafood boils.

Using the amigurumi technique, the playful pieces straddle the line between toys and art.

Skog’s arrangements of her fiber art pieces, however, are styled as you’d see in a food magazine.

Dishes are meticulously composed and the yarn works are in real skillets and on fancy plates, conveying a serious yet fun attitude.

“I just love food,” she tells My Modern Met. “I love to eat food, look at food, cook food, play with food, and of course crochet food.”

Maria Skog: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Maria Skog.

Related Articles:

Handcraft Your Life-Sized Houseplants With These Step-by-Step Crochet Patterns

Learn How To Crochet a Fashionably Fringy Bag in This Beginner Class on the Craft

Crafter Crochets “Fiber Rich” Foods That Celebrate the Pastabilities of Yarn

Artist Releases DIY Crochet Pattern for Her Adorable Turtle Toy With Removable Shell