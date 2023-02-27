Home / Crafts

Fiber Artist Crochets Colorful Dishes That Look Like a Chef Prepared Them

By Sara Barnes on February 27, 2023
Crochet Food by Maria Skog

Artist Maria Skog is a chef, but none of her food is edible. She creates crochet versions of loaded toasts, colorful fruits, and even seafood boils. Using the amigurumi technique, the playful pieces straddle the line between toys and art. Skog’s arrangements of her fiber art pieces, however, are styled as you’d see in a food magazine. Dishes are meticulously composed and the yarn works are in real skillets and on fancy plates, conveying a serious yet fun attitude.

Like the dichotomy present in Skog’s work, her original intent for the crochet food was done under sober circumstances. She was diagnosed with breast cancer about 12 years ago and began crafting as both a calming practice and something for her two daughters to remember her in the case that the worst were to happen.

Fortunately, Skog’s practice today is done because she’s passionate about it. “I just love food,” she tells My Modern Met. “I love to eat food, look at food, cook food, play with food, and of course crochet food.”

Scroll down for more of Skog’s tasty fiber fare.

Artist Maria Skog is a chef, but none of her food is edible.

Crochet Food by Maria SkogCrochet Food by Maria Skog

She creates crochet versions of loaded toasts, colorful fruits, and even seafood boils.

Crochet Food by Maria SkogCrochet Food by Maria Skog

Using the amigurumi technique, the playful pieces straddle the line between toys and art.

Crochet Food by Maria SkogCrochet Food by Maria Skog

Skog's arrangements of her fiber art pieces, however, are styled as you'd see in a food magazine.

Crochet Food by Maria SkogCrochet Food by Maria SkogAmigurumi Crochet Food

Dishes are meticulously composed and the yarn works are in real skillets and on fancy plates, conveying a serious yet fun attitude.

Crochet Food by Maria SkogAmigurumi Crochet FoodCrochet Food by Maria SkogCrochet Food by Maria Skog

"I just love food," she tells My Modern Met. "I love to eat food, look at food, cook food, play with food, and of course crochet food."

Amigurumi Crochet FoodCrochet Food by Maria SkogMaria Skog: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Maria Skog. 

