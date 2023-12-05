Discover the Secrets of Drawing Realistic Portraits (Now on Pre-Sale!)

Have you ever seen a realistic portrait and wished that you knew how to create something similar? Thanks to My Modern Met Academy's new course, Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy, you'll discover all the tips, tricks, and techniques to produce a portrait that looks incredibly real.

Taught by accomplished artist Matheus Macedo, who is known for his realistic drawings, this online class takes you step by step through the creative process. Macedo will show you the basic tools that you'll need to get started, as well as provide tips on selecting a good reference photo. Then, he'll go over two ways to transfer the image onto paper before diving into how to sketch, shade, and create volume on every feature of the face. In a little over two hours, you'll truly get a masterclass on realistic portrait drawing.

As part of the class, you'll be provided with Macedo's reference photo, so you can draw side by side and walk away with a refined portrait of your own. And while this class is geared towards those at an intermediate level, beginners who have some concept of proportion and shading should also feel free to take the plunge.

Though the course will be released to the public on December 20, we're holding a special two-week pre-sale where you can get a discount on the course. The pre-sale will allow you to hold your space in the course at a special price and then, once it's released on December 20, you'll be able to watch all of the lessons at your leisure.

Ready to give it a try? Pre-order Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy on My Modern Met Academy today and get 10% off your purchase prior to December 20, 2023 by using the code realism10 at checkout.

Understand how to draw realistic portraits when you enroll in Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy with artist Matheus Macedo.

Buy the class during our pre-sale period and save 10% with the code realism10 at checkout.

Once the class is released on December 20, you'll gain full access to all 14 lessons.

Macedo will share how to create stunning, realistic portrait drawings from start to finish.

He will go over materials, two techniques for transferring your inspiration image, as well as shading and how to create textures.

By drawing alongside him, you will work together to complete a realistic portrait.

