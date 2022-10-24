Home / Creative Products / Toys

McDonald’s Adult Happy Meal Toys Are Being Sold for Thousands of Dollars on eBay

By Regina Sienra on October 24, 2022

 

McDonald's has seen its fair share of frenzy over the last few years thanks to its nostalgia-filled campaigns and creative collaborations. From the Szechuan sauce craze in 2017 to the BTS Meal, which sold 1.2 million sets, these limited runs have captured the public's imagination. Their latest campaign gave life to the Adult Happy Meal, featuring limited-edition toys designed by streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market (CPFM). Starring some of the company's signature mascots, the collectibles first made waves due to how quickly were selling; and now, because they are being listed for thousands of dollars online.

Although the promotion was slated to run through the end of October, the Adult Happy Meal has sold out at most locations in the U.S., prompting fans and collectors to look up the figurines online. The toys sport the likeness of McDonald's characters Grimace, the Hamburglar, and Birdie, as well as CPFM's own Cactus Buddy. Boasting a signature “trippy face” with double the eyes you’d expect, they come wrapped in an opaque bag. The meal included either a Big Mac or 10-piece McNuggets, medium fries, and a medium drink.

While the Adult Happy Meal was sold for $10.79 (or $12.95 in some markets), making the same meal only $2.40 more expensive as one without the toy, resellers are looking to make a huge profit by marking them up for as much as $300,000 on eBay. Although one high seller seems to have taken the best offer, another vendor is still asking for $25,000 for one unopened McDonald's collectible, plus $6 for shipping costs.

Cactus Plant Flea Market—a company founded in 2015 by designer Cynthia Lu and backed by musician and producer Pharrell Williams—is hardly the first collaborator with McDonald’s. The fast food chain has worked with numerous brands and celebrities over the years, including Nike and rapper Kid Cudi. However, this particular marketing campaign has really awakened adult customers’ inner child like no other.

“We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, back when the collection was launched at the end of September. By bringing together a stylish brand and a feeling-fueled experience, the Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald's collaboration was set to be a success—one that inevitably was bound to leave some devoted fans scrambling for a chance to own an affordable piece by their favorite designer or fighting the FOMO.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met.
