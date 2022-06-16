Every parent has a great story about their toddler. Most, however, don't get to make the news, and even fewer result in the neighbors getting free McDonald's hamburgers.

Kelsey Golden of Ricardo, Texas, was at home with her 2-year-old son, Barrett, while her two older kids were at school. While she was getting some computer work done, she let Barrett play with her phone—one of his favorite things to do is play with the camera app and look at his reflection. She thought she'd locked the phone before handing it to him. Turns out, she didn’t and Barrett had something else in mind that day.

“He starts pressing the screen, swinging it around like his arm is a roller coaster,” Golden says. About 30 minutes later, she got an odd text from DoorDash. “It was like, ‘hey it's gonna take a little bit longer than usual to take your order.'”

Confused, Golden wondered if she'd ordered some Happy Meals to be delivered to her older kids' school, something she had done in the past. Though she was sure she'd packed their lunches that morning, and didn't remember placing an order, she called the school just in case, letting them know a driver might arrive. The school's response was even more confusing, though—they confirmed she had indeed packed her kids’ lunches that morning and they were eating them.

Just then, there was a knock at her own door. “So I go and open the door and there's this girl standing there and she's like, ‘Your 31 cheeseburgers?'” Golden laughs. “I just stared at her awkwardly for like 15 seconds but then I took them, like, ‘Oh, thank you!'”

The bizarre delivery was correct—Barrett's gleeful pressing of the phone screen resulted in an order for 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald's. The toddler had even added a generous $16 tip for the restaurant's trouble, bringing the grand total to $91.70.

Possibly more hilarious is the fact that neither Barrett—nor anyone else in his family—likes cheeseburgers. “He ate half of one,” says Golden, who was completely at a loss. “We had about 30 and a half cheeseburgers on our hands.”

So, the mom took to Facebook, posting about Barrett's stunt and offering free cheeseburgers to anyone who was interested. Soon, complete strangers were showing up for the food. “One was a pregnant woman and she wanted six, no judgment, you know?” laughs Golden. “I was pregnant three times.”

Though the bill was a bit steep for a McDonald's order, Golden is more amused than anything, and kept her sense of perspective. “It was an innocent thing,” she says. “He was just playing with my phone. I don't strive too much for perfection. My kids are really super happy and that's what matters.”

When 2-year-old Barrett plays with his mom's phone, he usually just watches his reflection in the camera app. This time, the toddler somehow placed a DoorDash order for 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers.

The toddler even added a generous $16 tip, bringing the order's grand total to $91.70.

Barrett and his family don't even like cheeseburgers. So, his mom took to Facebook, offering cheeseburgers to anyone was interested. Soon, total strangers were showing up for the free food!

The hilarious story went viral, earning Barrett his 15 minutes of fame. The toddler was even featured on Good Morning America!

h/t: [InspireMore]

All images via Kelsey Burkhalter Golden.

Related Articles:

Parents Share Hilariously Honest Photos of Life Before and After Having

5-Year-Old T-Ball Player Has the Most Hilarious Dance As He Gets Ready to Bat

Dad of Four Young Daughters Captures Hilariously Honest Acts of Parenting