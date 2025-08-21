Scuba Diving Instructor Finds 99-Year-Old Message in a Bottle From WWII Veteran

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nautical North Family Adventures (@nauticalnorth.familyadventures)

For centuries, people have slipped notes into bottles and set them adrift, hoping that their words might one day be discovered by a stranger. In June 2021, Jennifer Dowker—a boat captain and scuba diving instructor who runs Nautical North Family Adventures in Cheboygan, Michigan—was cleaning the windows of her glass-bottom boat on the Cheboygan River when she noticed a small green bottle resting on the seabed below. Inside, she found a message written almost 100 years ago, dated November 1926.

The message read, “Will the person who finds this bottle return this paper to George Morrow, Cheboygan, Michigan, and tell where it was found?” Dowker posted her discovery on social media, and within days, Michele Primeau, the daughter of George Morrow, reached out. She immediately recognized the handwriting as her father’s and believed he had written the message when he was around 18 years old.

Dowker and Primeau connected over Zoom, and Primeau also sent Dowker photos of her father when he was 18, around the time when he wrote the message. “Michele told us she would love if we displayed her father’s note and bottle for all our passengers to see,” revealed Dowker. “So this is exactly what we plan to do. The name ‘George Morrow’ will live on in the shop of the Yankee Sunshine.”

Dowker and Primeau finally met in person aboard Dowker’s boat in September 2021. Primeau brought one of her father’s old journals, filled with memories from his service as an ordnance officer during World War II. In an entry dated April 25, 1945, he described visiting the Nuremberg stadium where Hitler had once delivered his infamous speeches, just days before the war in Europe came to an end.

In June 2021, Jennifer Dowker—a boat captain and scuba diving instructor—discovered a message in a bottle dating back to 1926, written by an 18-year-old named George Morrow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nautical North Family Adventures (@nauticalnorth.familyadventures)

Dowker later met with Michele Primeau, George Morrow’s daughter, who helped piece together the story of the man behind the message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nautical North Family Adventures (@nauticalnorth.familyadventures)

Jennifer Dowker / Nautical North Family Adventures: Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles :

Brothers Find a 50-Year-Old Message in a Bottle on a Secluded Island in the Bahamas

Message in a Bottle From 1887 Discovered Under Floorboards in Scotland

Woman Discovers World’s Oldest Message in a Bottle While Strolling on Beach in Australia

Scuba Diver Recovers Woman’s Lost $9,500 Wedding Ring From the Bottom of a Lake