Watch Michelle Yeoh’s Mom Tearful Reaction to Her Daughter’s Historic Oscar Win

By Regina Sienra on March 15, 2023

Actress Michelle Yeoh made history with her historic win as Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards. Yeoh became the first Asian woman to get the award thanks to her work on Everything Everywhere All at Once. While many people were rooting for her in the room, starting with her castmate and good friend Jamie Lee Curtis, someone very special was cheering for her from thousands of miles away—her mom. Now, her moving reaction to Yeoh's win has warmed hearts around the globe.

During her acceptance speech, Yeoh gave her mother, and all the moms around the world, an uplifting shout out. “I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world, because they are really the superheroes and without them, none of us would be here tonight,” the actress said. “She’s 84 and I’m taking this home to her. She’s watching right now in Malaysia, KL, with my family and friends. I love you guys, I’m bringing this home to you.”

Meanwhile in Malaysia, where the Oscars ceremony fell on a Monday morning, Yeoh's mother Janet watched it all unfold live, surrounded by friends, family members, government officials, and fans. Footage of the moment actress Halle Berry read Yeoh's name aloud shows Yeoh's mom weeping with joy and smiling as she throws her arms up in the air. Some attendants then get close to embrace her. The other people in the room fist-bump and cheer for Yeoh.

“I so love my daughter and she has made Malaysia proud. Malaysia Boleh (Malaysia Can)!” Janet said during a news conference after the viewing, according to the Associated Press. She also added that she was very proud of her “little princess” and recalled that the actress wanted to be a ballerina before joining the film industry. Once the ceremony was over, Yeoh FaceTimed her mom to show her the trophy.

In addition to her mother, Yeoh had other fierce supporters in her family. Her niece Vicki was sure her aunt would be the winner. “It was such a jaw-dropping moment,” she said. “I was speechless, I cried. The nominees are really strong, but we had no doubt. We keep telling her that you will win… you will stand on the stage with the golden man.” And she did just that.

When Michelle Yeoh was announced as Best Actress at the Oscars, her mom had a tearful reaction at a viewing party thousands of miles away in Malaysia.

Yeoh dedicated her award to her mother during her acceptance speech. “She’s 84 and I’m taking this home to her.”

Michelle Yeoh: Instagram
h/t: [Variety]

