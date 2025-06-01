Home / Inspiring

Woman Regularly Visits a London Tube Station to Hear Late Husband’s Voice

By Emma Taggart on June 1, 2025
Embankment Station London

Photo: zabroda/Depositphotos

To most people, the “Mind the gap” announcement is just part of the daily chatter on the London Underground. But for Margaret McCollum, those three words bring back the voice of someone she loved and lost: her husband, Oswald Laurence. Laurence passed away in 2007, and McCollum would often travel to Embankment tube station just to hear his voice. Eighteen years later, she continues to make the journey.

Born in 1921, Laurence was an actor with a career on stage and screen. In the 1960s, he was selected by the London Underground to record the “Mind the gap” public service announcement, and the recording was heard by millions of commuters for decades. Over time, the announcement was replaced by a new voice across most stations, but Embankment was the last to keep the original recording. It gave McCollum a special place to remember her husband. However, in November 2012, Laurence’s voice was unexpectedly replaced during system upgrades.

“I often used to wait for the next train so I could listen to his voice again,” recalled McCollum. “Suddenly one day it wasn’t his voice. I said to my friend, ‘What happened to Oswald’s voice?’ Maybe the tape had broken.” She added, “I felt slightly panicky and a bit anxious.” McCollum spoke to the guard on the platform, who confirmed they had a new PA system and voice. Shocked and tearful, McCollum contacted Transport for London and asked if it could restore the original announcement.

Moved by her story, the staff at Transport for London promised to try and help. They made good on their promise; just two weeks later, the staff had created a CD of the original recording and restored Oswald Laurence’s voice to the announcement. “I love the fact that he’s back there and I can go and listen to him,” said McCollum. “It does bring him very close to me.” She added, “I would have been devastated if they hadn’t managed to bring him back.”

Today, Laurence’s legacy and love live on. Passengers on the northbound Northern Line at Embankment station can still hear his iconic voice telling them to “Mind the gap.” And the station remains a comforting place for McCollum, who continues to visit whenever she wants to feel close to her late husband.

Margaret McCollum often visits Embankment station in London to hear her late husband’s voice in the familiar “Mind the gap” announcement.

Source: Remembering The Voice of The Tube | Inside The Tube: Going Underground | Channel 5; MIND THE GAP

Related Articles:

RIP Elwood Edwards: Voice of AOL’s “You’ve Got Mail!” Dies at 74

Iconic London Tube Map Designer’s Archive Is Going on Sale and Getting Its Own Exhibit

London’s Mile-Long Kingsway Exchange Tunnels to Receive $268M Renovation

Interview: Street Photographer Explores the Loneliness of Contemporary Urban Life

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

First-Grade Teacher Takes Entire Class on a Pretend Trip to Mexico Without Leaving the School
100-Year-Old Italian Barista Says Her Job Keeps Her Young and She Plans To Work Until 105
55-Year-Old Surfer With Prosthetic Leg Conquers Massive Waves Around the World
Bride Honors Dad’s Sacrifices by Arriving at Her Wedding in His Work Truck
90-Year-Old Who Devoted Over Half Her Life To Rescuing Animals Has No Plans to Ever Stop
People in Spain Turned the Power Blackout Into a Party in the Streets

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Students in Denmark Can Study for Free and Earn up to $1,000 a Month for Pursuing an Education
10-Year-Old Boy Starts His Own Business Cleaning Headstones
Watch the Poignant Moment a Deaf Girl Gets To Hear Her Friend’s Voice for the First Time
Loving Family Fosters and Adopts Children With Complex Medical Conditions
Prominent Civil Rights Figure Ruby Bridges Publishes Love Letter to Her First-Grade Teacher
Michigan Community Forms Human Chain To Help Book Store Move 9,100 Books, One by One

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.