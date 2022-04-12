Home / Art / Painting

Creative Artist Uses Her Hand as the Canvas for Paintings With Tiny Figures

By Margherita Cole on April 12, 2022
Paintings of Tiny Figures on Hands by Golsa Golchini

Italy-based artist Golsa Golchini is known for painting tiny masterpieces on unusual canvases. Her latest series involves transforming her own hand into a work of art. Each iteration of this idea features realistic renditions of miniature figures, animals, objects, and environments covering her fingers, palm, and wrist.

Golchini uses the unconventionality of her canvas to the idea's advantage. In fact, many of her quirky compositions come to life in the way that they interact with her body. For instance, in one piece, the artist paints around two of her fingers to make them look like a pair of legs. In another example, she adds a tiny silver chain around her middle finger to seemingly suspend a single swing occupied by a blue-haired girl.

The limitations of painting on a body part do not seem to stifle Golchini's imagination. Instead, her series proves there's a limitless number of paintings that can be added to one's own skin, and some of them are quite simple. Her painting of a herd of cows “eating” the green paint on her hand incorporates unpainted areas in a clever way. Likewise, another hand painting features a solitary figure that is scrubbing away the blue paint in the center of her palm.

You can purchase original pieces and prints by Golchini via her shop on Return of Art, and keep up to date with her latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

Italy-based artist Golsa Golchini adds tiny figures and animals to unusual canvases.

Paintings of Tiny Figures on Hands by Golsa GolchiniPaintings of Tiny Figures on Hands by Golsa Golchini

Her latest series involves adding painted subjects to her own hand.

Paintings of Tiny Figures on Hands by Golsa GolchiniPaintings of Tiny Figures on Hands by Golsa Golchini

This inventive idea produces an array of interesting and playful compositions.

Paintings of Tiny Figures on Hands by Golsa GolchiniPaintings of Tiny Figures on Hands by Golsa GolchiniPaintings of Tiny Figures on Hands by Golsa GolchiniPaintings of Tiny Figures on Hands by Golsa Golchini

The imaginative artist is able to tell a story through paint and negative space.

Paintings of Tiny Figures on Hands by Golsa GolchiniGolsa Golchini: Shop | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Golsa Golchini.

