Friendly Golden Retriever Waits Outside Every Day to Hug His Favorite Mailman

By Emma Taggart on October 14, 2021

 

Usually, dogs are less than accommodating when it comes to mailmen being in their neighborhood. However, there’s one Michigan-based pup who’s showing other dogs that postal service workers aren’t all that bad. In fact, 3-year-old Moose thinks his mailman is the best person ever. The friendly Golden Retriever waits outside every day to meet the family’s equally friendly mailman, and the two greet each other with hugs.

“Mr. Mailman” was assigned the route that includes Moose’s house back in January 2020, and he’s been stopping by to greet the sweet dog every day since. On the first day they met, Moose asked to be let outside when he saw the mailman’s truck arrive. He then patiently waited in the driveway, with his tail wagging, until he could finally greet his new friend. It seems the feeling was mutual between the two—once the mailman got out of his truck, he went straight over to give Moose a few pats and scratches. “It was adorable,” Meghan Gruszynski, Moose’s owner, recalls. “I loved how much he loved our boy and loved how much Moose loved saying hi to him.”

Gruszynski began filming each encounter her dog had with the mailman, and each video is more adorable than the last. As the days go on, it’s clear to see how the love between them continues to grow. Mr. Mailman takes plenty of time out of his busy schedule to say hello to Moose, and in one video, he even tosses snowballs at Moose, who happily catches them in his mouth.

Gruszynski recently discovered that the mailman’s own dog sadly passed away, so his daily meetings with Moose are particularly appreciated. The family has now welcomed the mailman into their lives as Moose’s best friend. “Hopefully it continues for many, many years,” says Gruszynski. “He’s our mailman 'til he retires, so it should be fun watching their love.”

Check out some adorable photos and videos of Moose and his mailman buddy below, and find more on Instagram.

This is moose, a 3-year-old Golden Retriever who is best friends with his mailman.

 

He waits outside every day to greet him!

 

The pair have been forming a sweet friendship over the last two years.

 

“Mr. Mailman” always takes the time to say hello to Moose, and once, he even threw him snowballs.

 

Moose sometimes gets so excited to see his friend, that he knocks the mail out of his hand.

 

This adorable duo are sure to have a friendship for life!

 

h/t: [The Dodo]

All images via the.life.of.moose.

