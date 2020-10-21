Moschino Used Puppets for a Socially Distanced Fashion Show During COVID-19

The coronavirus has changed nearly everything about how we live. Group events, for instance, have been canceled, postponed, or (in many cases) completely reconsidered. So, what does that mean for fashion shows? It means that designers have had to get creative to show off their latest collections. And while the conventional runway show isn't possible this year, the iconic Italian brand Moschino had a unique solution to share the looks from their Spring/Summer 2021 collection. Made possible by the creative director, Jeremy Scott, the line was presented via marionettes dressed in miniature versions of all the garments.

The show—aptly titled No Strings Attached—featured puppets designed by The Jim Henson Company Creature Shop. They created both the models and the audience. During the show, the models made their way down the runway in 40 doll-sized looks that each showed impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail. From the boning in a corset to flowing layers in tulle skirts, every piece of clothing was tailored to the marionettes like a glove to a hand.

Those familiar with clothing construction will notice something different about the looks, though. Each piece displayed typically interior construction elements on the outside of the garment. The pressed seam allowances, usually doing their best to remain inconspicuous, now trail down skirts or line the edges of pockets. “Dresses are carefully crafted inversely,” Moschino explains, “while tulle under-skirts extend beyond hemlines, creating unconventional proportions and silhouettes.”

In terms of inspiration for this collection and its inside-out presentation, Moschino looked to the current year, 2020. “We won’t call it a fresh start so much as it is a new start,” the team explains. “Inner-workings are being laid bare; how these mechanics exist and evolve will change.” Through fashion, the brand has chosen to “reflect this phenomenon and to build from it,” creating an unconventional means for showcasing the work. In the year of massive upheavals, we celebrate this ingenuity as something fresh and inspiring that is allowing people to push their creative limits.

Moschino held a socially distant fashion show by having all of its clothes modeled by puppets.

Each piece was impeccably recreated to fit the marionettes like a glove.

Moschino's creative director, Jeremy Scott, also made an appearance…

…as did the legendary Anna Wintour.

Watch the unconventional fashion show below:

