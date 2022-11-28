Home / Classes / Academy

Save Big on Cyber Monday: Take 25% Off All Online Art Classes on My Modern Met Academy

By Sara Barnes on November 28, 2022

Cyber Monday Sale at My Modern Met Academy

The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching. That’s right—the holidays are less than a month away! If you are feeling the tug to get your shopping done, now is the perfect time. Our e-learning platform My Modern Met Academy is having a special sale to celebrate Cyber Monday. From now until December 5 at 11:59 PM PST, save 25% on all of our creative classes when you use the code cybermonday2022 at checkout. (Excludes gift certificates.)

Finish the year with some cozy crafts. One of our classes will show you how to combine photography and embroidery into one alluring image. Titled Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics, instructor Floor Giebels teaches you how to take your embroidery to new heights using printed fabrics. You'll learn how to embroider hair and clothing for a unique final project that would make a special gift.

Another class is a crochet course that is geared towards crafting newbies. Called Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag, instructor Khara Plicanic will show you how to make your own fringy bag from start to finish. She even demonstrates how to make your strap using macrame techniques. Once you get the hang of this project, you can make it in a variety of colors to match all of your favorite outfits.

Scroll down to get a peek into more of the classes available on My Modern Met Academy. Don’t forget to use the code cybermonday2022 to save 25% on your entire order. Our classes are the gift that keeps on giving; once you’ve purchased a class, you can view it as often and as many times as you like.

My Modern Met Academy is having a sale for Cyber Monday! Save 25% on all online classes when you use the code cybermonday2022 until December 5 at 11:59 PM PST. Here are some of the classes available to take:

 

Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics

Floor Giebels Holding Up Two of Her Completed Embroideries iPad and Photo Printed on Fabric Stitching Hat on Printed Fabric Stitching Clothing on Printed Fabric

Enroll in Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics.

 

Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag

Fringe Crochet Bag Learn a Basic Crochet Stitch Beginner Crochet Class Online Learn to Crochet Online Learn to Make a Crochet Bag

Enroll in Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag.

 

Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like

Portrait Drawing Class on My Modern Met Academy Portrait Drawing Class on My Modern Met Academy Portrait Drawing Class on My Modern Met Academy Portrait Drawing Class on My Modern Met Academy Portrait Drawing Class on My Modern Met Academy

Enroll in Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like.

 

Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase

Hand Lettering With Danison Fronda Hand Lettering With Danison Fronda Hand Lettering With Danison Fronda Hand Lettering Art by Danison Fronda

Enroll in Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase.

 

Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics

Megan Elizabeth Teaching Acrylic Painting Class Online Megan Elizabeth Teaching Acrylic Painting Class Online Acrylic Painting by Megan Elizabeth Acrylic Painting by Megan Elizabeth Acrylic Painting by Megan Elizabeth

Enroll in Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics.

 

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
