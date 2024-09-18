Home / Funny

Students in the Philippines Create and Wear Funny “Anti-Cheating Hats” to School Exams

By Regina Sienra on September 18, 2024

Filipino college students wearing “Anti cheating hats” during a test
byu/Ok_Extension_4865 inpics

Cheating on a test is as old as exams themselves. Maybe you know a story of someone who got caught doing it or perhaps even you were involved in one. To prevent this, and take away from the stress that surrounds exams, schools in the Philippines call for students to create their very own “anti-cheating” hats. All they have to do is cover the pupil's surroundings, but they can come in a wide array of models, allowing students to express their personalities and put a smile on their peers' faces.

Some of the schools that have joined in on the fun are Bicol University College of Engineering and Batangas State University – Lobo Campus.

“I was surprised because I simply requested [they make] a very simple one, but they made very creative ones,” professor Mary Joy Mandane Ortiz told The Washington Post. “I’m very happy because they’re very talented students. It’s supposed to be that the exam is stressful and fearful, but they made it more funny and wonderful. That’s why they excelled on our exam.”

Meanwhile, professor Angelo Ebora shared over a dozen of his students' clever hats with the message, “Fight, for extra points in the midterm examination. I am thrilled with your efforts.” Ebora's pictures show how the accessories go from the straightforward, such as a cardboard box, to detailed and artistic, such as a Chainsaw Man mask and a crocheted hat.

“To be honest, I was thinking how or what ways to reduce the pressure of students during exams. Since I always encourage them to love the course more, that's why I thought of introducing the concept that agriculture theme as anti-cheating headgear,” the
teacher told News5. According to ABS-CBN News, almost 70 students showed up with these costumes, to which the professor added, “I didn't expect that they would take it so seriously, that's how much effort the students will put in… When I saw their output, I was so amazed, I was also so proud of them.”

To prevent wandering eyes and copying during exams, schools in the Philippines call for students to create their own “anti-cheating” hats, which range from functional and resourceful to funny and creative.

h/t: [Says]

Related Articles:

Singapore No Longer Ranks Children Based on Exams Because “Learning Is Not a Competition”

Meet Ana Victoria Espino, the World’s First Lawyer With Down Syndrome

Billionaire Surprises Grads With $1,000 Each, Encourages Them To Give Half to Charity

42 Creative Teacher Gift Ideas for the Educator in Your Life

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch Botswana’s President React to 2,492-Carat Diamond, the Second-Largest Diamond Ever Found
Family Hula Hoop Game Caught in Video Sparks Debate About “Male vs. Female Intelligence”
Funny “LinkedIn Lyrics” Turns People’s Names Into the Words to Your Favorite Songs
Hilarious TikTok Trend Shows Why Amateur Athletes Didn’t Make the Olympic Cut
Stealthy Cat’s GPS Tracker Shows It “Secretly” Trails Dog and Owner
“Low Cost Cosplay” Creator Turns Himself Into Famous Pop Culture Characters With Unexpected Items

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Actor Hannibal Buress Hired a Lookalike To Attend a Movie Premiere for Him
Ultimate Photoshop Troll “Fixes” People’s Photos With Hilariously Literal Changes
Man Quits His Job by Singing and Dancing With a Quintet
Couple’s Gender Reveal Party Had a One-of-a-Kind Wrestling Match for the Big Reveal
Man Trolls Officials Who Told Him to Hide His Boat by Having a Realistic Mural Painted on His New Fence
2024 Met Gala Memes That Stole the Spotlight During Fashion’s Biggest Night Out

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.