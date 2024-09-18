Students in the Philippines Create and Wear Funny “Anti-Cheating Hats” to School Exams

Cheating on a test is as old as exams themselves. Maybe you know a story of someone who got caught doing it or perhaps even you were involved in one. To prevent this, and take away from the stress that surrounds exams, schools in the Philippines call for students to create their very own “anti-cheating” hats. All they have to do is cover the pupil's surroundings, but they can come in a wide array of models, allowing students to express their personalities and put a smile on their peers' faces.

Some of the schools that have joined in on the fun are Bicol University College of Engineering and Batangas State University – Lobo Campus.

“I was surprised because I simply requested [they make] a very simple one, but they made very creative ones,” professor Mary Joy Mandane Ortiz told The Washington Post. “I’m very happy because they’re very talented students. It’s supposed to be that the exam is stressful and fearful, but they made it more funny and wonderful. That’s why they excelled on our exam.”

Meanwhile, professor Angelo Ebora shared over a dozen of his students' clever hats with the message, “Fight, for extra points in the midterm examination. I am thrilled with your efforts.” Ebora's pictures show how the accessories go from the straightforward, such as a cardboard box, to detailed and artistic, such as a Chainsaw Man mask and a crocheted hat.

“To be honest, I was thinking how or what ways to reduce the pressure of students during exams. Since I always encourage them to love the course more, that's why I thought of introducing the concept that agriculture theme as anti-cheating headgear,” the

teacher told News5. According to ABS-CBN News, almost 70 students showed up with these costumes, to which the professor added, “I didn't expect that they would take it so seriously, that's how much effort the students will put in… When I saw their output, I was so amazed, I was also so proud of them.”

To prevent wandering eyes and copying during exams, schools in the Philippines call for students to create their own “anti-cheating” hats, which range from functional and resourceful to funny and creative.

h/t: [Says]

Related Articles :

Singapore No Longer Ranks Children Based on Exams Because “Learning Is Not a Competition”

Meet Ana Victoria Espino, the World’s First Lawyer With Down Syndrome

Billionaire Surprises Grads With $1,000 Each, Encourages Them To Give Half to Charity

42 Creative Teacher Gift Ideas for the Educator in Your Life