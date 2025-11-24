Incredible Winners of the 2025 Nature Photographer of the Year Contest

Norwegian photographer Åsmund Keilen has been named 2025 Nature Photographer of the Year for his artistic long-exposure photo of a common swift flying across the summer sky. Taken on a hot summer day, Keilen’s memorable photograph rose to the top in a competition where photographers from 96 countries entered a record-breaking 24,781 photographs.

Interestingly, the photograph was taken by chance, as Keilin was backing out of his driveway. After forgetting his coffee cup on the roof of his car, he stopped to grab it when he glanced at the sky, and inspiration struck. “I suddenly envisioned the kind of photo I was about to take. Tiny orange birch seeds had fallen overnight on the blue roof of the car, and the summer sun reflected in them, alongside swifts dancing in the sky,” he shares. “Freedom seemed to take shape in chaos. Using multiple exposures in the camera, I was able to recreate what my eyes saw and felt that day: an impression of a reflection—or perhaps a reflection of an impression.”

The image’s artistry struck a chord with the judges, who not only awarded it first prize in the Birds category but also gave it the overall win. “With its ethereal colors, perfect balance, and otherworldly atmosphere, the image evokes a dreamlike sense of wonder that feels both universal and timeless,” shares Tin Man Lee, competition chairman.

Keilin’s artistic vision was balanced by several crisp, classic wildlife photographs that stood apart from the pack. This includes powerful images that show the harsh reality of nature’s cycle of life, such as Pål Hermansen’s photo of a polar bear relaxing after feasting on a walrus, and Bence Máté’s image of crabs attacking a helpless sooty tern chick on the beach.

Scroll down to see even more incredible images from this year’s contest and head over to the Nature Photographer of the Year to see the full winner’s gallery.

Here are the winning images from the 2025 Nature Photographer of the Year contest.

A record-breaking 24,781 photographs were entered into this year’s contest.

Nature Photographer of the Year: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by NPOTY.