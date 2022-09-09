Home / Inspiring / Good News

News Anchor Has “Beginnings of a Stroke” on Live TV, Colleagues Rush To Help

By Sara Barnes on September 9, 2022
Julie Chin Speaking on Air

Screenshot: KJRH-TV

Oklahoma TV news anchor Julie Chin was speaking live on-air when suddenly she had trouble communicating. “I’m sorry,” the anchor said to her audience. “Something is going on with me this morning, and I apologize to everybody.” At that point, Chin knew something was wrong. She tossed the broadcast to the meteorologist—taking the camera off herself—and her colleagues sprung into action and called 911. It was a good thing they did; Chin had most likely been experiencing the “beginnings of a stroke.”

In a Facebook post detailing the incident, Chin writes that the episode was seemingly random. “I felt great before our show,” she said. “However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast, things started to happen. First, I lost partial vision in one eye. A little bit later my hand and arm went numb. Then, I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter. If you were watching Saturday morning, you know how desperately I tried to steer the show forward, but the words just wouldn’t come.”

Days after sharing the news on Facebook, she also revealed a troubling text message she sent to her husband after the broadcast: “I need help. Something is not Run today. My work won’t work is working my help my.”

“I never send messages like that, obviously,” Chin said on the TODAY show. “That just shows my state of mind that morning. I just couldn’t put any words together as hard as I tried.”

Chin now feels better and has undergone testing since the incident. As a public figure, she is helping to raise awareness about stroke symptoms that we should all be aware of. The acronym BE FAST offers an easy reminder of what to look for: a loss of balance; eyesight changes; facial drooping; arm weakness (one arm drifts downward); slurred or confused speech; and finally, time (call 911 right away).

“I’ve learned that it’s not always obvious when someone has a stroke,” Chin said, “and action is critical.”

Oklahoma TV news anchor Julie Chin was speaking live on-air when suddenly she had trouble communicating. It turns out that she was most likely experiencing the “beginnings of a stroke.”

Chin is feeling better and detailed the incident in a Facebook post.

Julie Chin: Facebook
h/t: [NBC News]

Related Articles:

Passenger With No Flying Experience Safely Lands a Plane After Pilot Has Medical Emergency in Midair

Heroic Pizza Delivery Guy Saves 5 Kids From a Burning House

Doctor Starts Life-Saving Movement by Simply Writing His Name on His Scrub Cap

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

30 Sweet Photos of Children on Their Adoption Day After Years of Being in Foster Care
Cat Saves Owner From a Heart Attack by Jumping on Her Chest
All-Black Female American Airline Crew Flies to Honor Bessie Coleman
This Is How a Crowd in Argentina Reunited a Lost Boy With His Dad
President Biden Announces $10K Student Loan Forgiveness for Millions of Americans
Missing Senior Dog Found Alive 500 Feet Deep Down in a Cave Two Months Later

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

London Museum Is Returning Over 70 Pieces of Looted Art to Nigeria
Couple Finds Love Through a “Poorly Drawn Cat” and Gets Married 3 Years Later
YouTuber Scours Unclaimed Baggage Store To Reunite Travelers With Their Lost Luggage
Conservation Group Finds Tiger Population Is 40% Larger Than Previously Thought
Southwest Airlines Welcomes First-Ever Mother and Daughter Pilot Duo
Very Good Dog Is Trained To Collect Discarded Baseball Bats

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.