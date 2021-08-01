Home / Architecture / Hotels

Be the First To Stay In an Luxurious Glass-Walled Tent Near the Grand Canyon

By Samantha Pires on August 1, 2021
Front VIew of Nomad's Pad near the South Rim of the Grand Canyon

If visiting the Grand Canyon is not on your travel bucket list yet, this latest project might change your mind. Nomad’s Pad is a development of contemporary glass pyramids on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Now that Nomad’s Pad has reached its fundraising goal through an Indiegogo campaign, 10 of these 400 square-foot units will be built across the 20-acre property.

You won’t need to worry about roughing it during your trip since co-founders Jenny and Victor Pegeanu had plenty of experience providing visitors with glamping rentals. Their design for each pyramid includes a private bathroom, a shower, air conditioning, a queen-sized bed, and more. While you’re enjoying the cozy interior, the glass walls of the pyramid ensure that your views of the wilderness remain completely unobstructed. But if you start to feel a bit exposed, the smart-glass walls can become opaque with the push of a button. You can also enjoy time just beyond your pyramid in carefully landscaped outdoor areas which are equipped with a private hot tub, fire pit, and comfy lounge chairs.

Aerial VIew of Nomad's Pad near the South Rim of the Grand Canyon

Nomad’s Pad is conveniently located about 25 minutes away from Grand Canyon National Park and is near enough to Las Vegas, Phoenix, and other major cities to warrant day trips. If you are looking for even more fun activities to take advantage of after admiring the Grand Canyon or resting in bed, Nomad’s Pad has got you covered. They will provide special events like yoga, sip-and-paint classes, and outdoor movie screenings as well as chances to indulge with cocktail services, and even a food truck.

To be one of the first to test this glamorous Grand Canyon experience, you’ll need to back the Indiegogo campaign and select a perk based on the number of nights you hope to stay. With the current promotion, you can purchase the priority booking perk from $579 to $1,659 which will grant you access to booking dates once Nomad’s Pad is officially built around October 2021.

Are you considering a trip to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon? Nomad's Pad is a new glass pyramid that might be right for you!

Interior of Nomad's Pad near the South Rim of the Grand CanyonBedroom in Nomad's Pad near the South Rim of the Grand Canyon

