Incredible Winners of the 2023 Ocean Photographer of the Year Awards

Marine biologist and amateur photographer Jialing Cai has been named the 2023 Ocean Photographer of the Year thanks to her stunning image of a paper nautilus floating on a piece of debris just after a volcanic eruption in the Philippines. Cai went on a blackwater dive shortly after the eruption and was rewarded with this image, which put the 25-year-old ahead of the other talented entrants to the contest.

Cai became fascinated with blackwater dives after learning about diel vertical migration (DVM), when zooplankton move from the deep ocean to the surface at night. “That hit me like lightning,” says Cai. “My professor was telling me the deep sea was within my reach, that it would come to me. That realization was mind-blowing. It’s why [I’ve become] so obsessed with blackwater photography.”

The other winners of the annual contest, which is organized by Oceanographic Magazine, are equally impressive. From a young polar bear desperately clinging to melting ice to two friendly manatees getting up close with a photographer, the images are a beautiful look at all the ocean has to offer.

The contest also awards young talent, with photographer Jarvis Smallman named Young Ocean Photographer of the Year. His image of a bodyboarder in Western Australia paddling out to take on the waves is a stunning look at how humans challenge the power of the ocean in a quest for adventure.

All of the winners will be included in a five-month-long exhibition at the Australian National Maritime Museum. Opening November 17, 2023, it's a wonderful way to see these winning images in person. Scroll down for the winners and some of our other favorites, and check out the full winner's gallery online.

Here are the winners of the 2023 Ocean Photographer of the Year awards.

All of the winners give a diverse look at all the ocean has to offer.

