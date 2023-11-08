Home / Animals / Dogs

Watch Officers Rescue a Blind Dog Trapped in a Freezing Pond

By Regina Sienra on November 8, 2023

Every day, dogs help humans in multiple ways. Not only do they fill our days with their love as pets, but they also work as service animals or join first responders to literally save our lives. But sometimes, it's humans who have to come to the aid of dogs, and many would do anything to help. Recently, two New York Police Department (NYPD) officers sprang into action to save a blind border collie that had become trapped in a freezing pond. Without delay, the policemen jumped into the water and brought him to safety.

On Halloween morning, NYPD Officers Branden Williams and Marc Esposito responded to an emergency call about a dog in danger at Baisley Pond park in Queens. Pointed to the dog by the caller, they struggled to see the dog in the brush, but they could definitely hear him. “It was honestly really sad to hear,” Esposito told CBS News. “We called our Emergency Service Unit. They said they were coming, but just by listening to the dog, we knew we had to do something.”

With no time to lose, the officers got into the cold water to save the dog. As the video captured by Esposito's body cam shows, even reaching him was no easy task. “Stepping on the floor, it was so uneven. Everything was soft. So you'd step, you'd be fine. You'd take another step, and you'd drop in all the way, six feet. Like, right up to my neck,” Esposito explained.

Luckily, they were able to safely retrieve the dog. Once they were out of the water, they took a couple of seconds to catch their breath. Then, the officers carried the dog to their patrol car, where they blasted the heat and covered him with one of their jackets. They later took the pup to the precinct, before Animal Care and Control (ACC) took him to the animal hospital to make sure he was ok.

With their help, they not only learned the dog's name—Sparky— but also discovered that the blind 8-year-old border collie had been reported missing by his owner a day earlier. Now, Sparky is recovering at home after being safely returned to his family. “In the moment you think, if this was my dog, I wish somebody would help,” Esposito told ABC7NY. “It's a really good feeling knowing that we saved the dog and it got reunited with its family.”

h/t: [CBS News]

