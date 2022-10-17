Home / Animals / Dogs

Pebbles the World’s Oldest Dog Has Passed Away at 22 Years Old

By Kirsten Miller on October 17, 2022

We all want our dogs to live as long as possible; unfortunately, death is inevitable. Pebbles, the beloved Toy Fox Terrier and record holder for World's Oldest Dog, has died, just five months shy of her 23rd birthday. Pebbles passed away peacefully at her home in Taylors, South Carolina, on October 3, 2022. Her human companions, Bobby and Julie Gregory, were with her at the time.

“It has been said, she has given us more than we have ever given her, and no statement could be truer,” her family admits. “Pebbles was not just another dog; she had her own way about her, and her own personality. She was a once in a lifetime companion, and it was our honor to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet, and family member. There was never anyone who met Pebbles who didn’t love her. She will be deeply missed.”

Pebbles took the remarkable Guinness World Records title of the oldest living dog from a 21-year-old Chihuahua from Florida, Toby Keith, when she was 22 years and 50 days old. The Gregorys heard about the record held by Toby Keith, and were pretty sure that Pebbles was, in fact, older. They submitted their application for the record, including proof of Pebbles’ March 28, 2000 birth date, and the coveted title was then transferred to the lovable pooch.

Pebbles lived a wonderfully comfortable life with the Gregory family. She enjoyed warm baths and good food, and celebrated her amazing 22nd birthday with ribs and cake. As she aged, her family began to feed her cat food, because of the higher protein content, important for aging bodies. She also liked the weather warm and listening to country music. Pebbles gave birth to three litters in her lifetime—a total of 32 puppies. She had them with her partner, Rocky, also a Toy Fox Terrier, who died in 2017 at the age of 16.

When Gregorys were looking for a puppy to add to the family back in 2000, they were actually looking for a larger breed of dog. Pebbles as a tiny pup kept following Bobby while they were looking to adopt, and apparently it was instant love. The way that Pebbles lived from then on with good food and an abundance of positivity and love in the happy Gregory household was clearly the key to her healthy life and subsequent longevity.

Remember Pebbles and her  long life and legacy through her Instagram.

Kirsten Miller

Kirsten Miller is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. As a writer from South Africa, she has authored a children’s book, a work of non-fiction, and four novels. She has an interest in creativity and neurodiversity, and has contributed to a number of art and writing projects, festivals, and workshops. Kirsten holds an M.A. in Writing and Representation, and when she's not writing, she enjoys painting, creating mosaics, swimming, and walking.
