Home / Inspiring / Good News

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson Start a Maui Relief Fund With a $10 Million Donation

By Regina Sienra on September 5, 2023
Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson

Photo: Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos (left); PopularImages/Depositphotos (right)

After the devastating Maui wildfires, people from all walks of life scrambled to find ways to support the victims. While many felt more comfortable giving to the Hawai’i Red Cross or grassroots organizations, others wanted to donate directly to the people in need. Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson felt that way too, so they created The People’s Fund of Maui, which aims to support the displaced residents of Lahaina as they try to rebuild their lives.

“I have been meeting with people throughout the community that were impacted by the fires over the last few weeks, asking what they most needed and how I could be of service,” Winfrey said in a statement. “The main thing I’ve been hearing is their concern about how to move forward under the immense financial burden. The community has come together in so many wonderful ways, and my intention is to support those impacted as they determine what rebuilding looks like for them.”

Winfrey and Johnson posted a video announcing a donation of $10 million on Instagram, and calling for those who need assistance to apply. The People’s Fund of Maui aims to provide direct relief to individuals in the form of $1,200 monthly payments for as long as possible. The recipients of this fundraiser are individuals who are over the age of 18, reside in Lahaina and Kula, and lost their homes during the fire. “We are beyond grateful to be working alongside esteemed community leaders of Maui to launch the People’s Fund of Maui,” Johnson shared in a statement. “These leaders are offering their guidance to ensure our fund can put money directly in the hands of those individuals most affected.”

Johnson, who is of Samoan heritage and spent some time in Honolulu as a kid, praised first responders and community members who have stepped up to the challenge. “As people around the world watched the catastrophic loss and devastation caused by the Maui wildfires, they also witnessed the great spirit and resilience of our Polynesian culture and the tremendous strength of the people of Maui,” said Johnson. “Even in the most difficult of times, the people of Maui come together, and we rise—that’s what makes us stronger.”

To learn more on how to apply to the fund as a Maui resident, or how to donate to this cause, visit The People’s Fund of Maui's website.

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson created The People’s Fund of Maui, which aims to support the displaced residents of Lahaina as they try to rebuild their lives.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Oprah (@oprah)

People’s Fund of Maui: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Robb Report]

Related Articles:

5-Year-Old Boy’s Lemonade Stand Raises Over $17,000 for Victims of Maui Wildfires

Will Lahaina’s 150-Year-Old Banyan Tree Survive the Devastating Maui Wildfires?

Here’s Where You Can Donate To Help Maui Wildfire Relief Efforts

90-Year-Old Store Clerk Raises Over $220K for Charity With No Plans To Stop Anytime Soon

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

RIP Jimmy Buffet: The “Margaritaville” Singer Dies at 76
Ancient Greece’s Extinct Miracle Plant Once Used as Medicine and as a Contraceptive May Have Been Rediscovered in Turkey
LEGO Creates Braille Bricks for Blind and Visually Impaired Children
100 Million Seeds From Native Plants Are Released Into the Brazilian Amazon by Daring Skydiver
Danny Trejo Celebrates 55 Years of Being “Clean and Sober” With Inspiring Message
Post Malone Gifts a Young Fan the Shoes He’s Wearing at a Meet-And-Greet

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

90-Year-Old Store Clerk Raises Over $220K for Charity With No Plans To Stop Anytime Soon
Iranian Chess Player Sara Khadem Becomes Spanish Citizen After Being Unable to Go Home For Not Wearing a Hijab
RIP Ron Cephas Jones: Emmy-Winning ‘This Is Us’ Star Dies at 66
Biologist Teaches Endangered Birds New Migration Path To Save Them From Extinction
How Well Do You Know the 90s? Test Your Knowledge [Quiz]
Jennifer Aniston Struggled With Fertility Issues for Years, but Receives Flowers Every Mother’s Day From Her Friend Adam Sandler

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.