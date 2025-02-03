Home / Illusion

This Optical Illusion Will Make You Think There’s a Person and Two Dogs in This Image

By Regina Sienra on February 3, 2025

optical illusion of person with two dogs in image

The image above looks like a lovely wintry scene, doesn't it? A couple of dogs frolicking in the snow, while their human keeps an eye on them. And since it's snowy, the person is outfitted in their winter coat and threw a beanie on, right? Well, while that may seem like what's going on, you'll have to think again, as there isn't a singe human in the image. It's all an optical illusion.

The mind-boggling image has inspired users to share it across several platforms, including Reddit. To be fair, the image is low-quality, which helps maintain the optical illusion. Surely, there are two dogs on the right side of the picture, but what's that on the left? A first clue would be the proportions—isn't the dog on the right a little too big? Then, check the texture of the pretend person's all-black outfit. It's all very fluffy. Too fluffy even. Ready for the answer?

There are three dogs in the picture. The one on the left is not a person, but a black French poodle. The perspective is all fairly confusing. What passes for the person's head is actually the poodle's rounded tail, wagging just above its head. What looks like a bulky jacket around the person's shoulders is the dogs head. And most conveniently, the dog's front paws are positioned in a way that looks like a person's legs.

You can check out the explanation below. Our friends at PetaPixel ran the image through ChatGPT to see if the AI could discern the image, and wound up with some interesting results. “This image is a snowy outdoor scene with three animals and an intriguing visual illusion,” the chatbot deduced. “Upon first glance, it may look like a person in dark clothing standing with their back turned, but upon closer inspection, it is actually a black dog with curly fur and a fluffy tail. The optical illusion is caused by the dog’s posture, which mimics the silhouette of a person.” They almost had them for a minute there. How long did it take you to figure it out?

Here's what's really going on in this wintry photo of what looks like a person with two dogs.

optical illusion of person with two dogs in image

Sources: Optical Illusion Tricks the Viewer Into Thinking a Person is in This Photo

Related Articles:

New Book Explores the Fascinating Role of Optical Illusions in Architecture and Design

Optical Illusion Bird Sculptures Made of Discarded Plastic Toys Sends an Important Environmental Message

Optical Illusion Tattoos Look Like Symbols Stamped Deep Into the Wear’s Skin

Vibrant Colors and Shapes Pop Out of Creative Duo’s Joyful Optical Illusions

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This Fluffy and Round “One-Eyed“ Creature Is Real But It’s Not What You Think It Is
Restaurant’s “Robot” Server Is Actually a Real Woman With Incredible Skills You Have To See
People Can’t Tell if a Horse Is Walking Towards or Away From You in This Mind-Bending Optical Illusion
Stunning Patterned Paintings Actually Have Hidden Faces Within Them
Roy Lichtenstein’s House Sculptures Are Mind-Bending Optical Illusions in Real Life
Incredible Dance Illusion Makes Two Men Look Like Their Bodies Intersect Each Other

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

The Yellow Circle in This Optical Illusion Isn’t Actually Yellow
JR Transforms Paris Opera House Into Ancient Platonic Cave
Makeup Artist Transforms Her Face into Unreal Illusions
Massive Mural Installations Look Like Portals to Another Dimension
Optical Illusion Looks Like a Photo Taken From Space But It’s Not
People Can’t Believe This Photo of a Bird Isn’t Photoshopped or AI-Generated

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.