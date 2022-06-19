Exquisite Weavings Depict Wanderlust-Worthy Landscapes on a Loom

Using an array of yarn and her loom, Chicago-based artist Adrienne Lee, aka Painted Sky Textiles, creates portals to beautiful destinations. Her handwoven textiles depict an array of idyllic locales inspired by natural environments, from tranquil seascapes to lush fields to faraway mountainscapes.

Even though these works are two-dimensional illustrations, Lee adds visual depth by using different weaving techniques and a combination of thick and thin types of yarn. In this way, she constructs voluminous clouds, curly-leaf trees, and loose tangles of grass. Altogether, these approaches enhance her weavings with their tactile results.

Similarly, Lee juxtaposes the more textured aspects of her designs with a flat background. By tightly weaving the skies and distant settings, the artist is able to draw attention to the key aspects of the work, as well as organize the landscape into foreground and background.

Chicago-based artist Adrienne Lee, aka Painted Sky Textiles, creates colorful handwoven textiles.

Her loom weavings depict an array of idyllic landscapes, from fields to beaches.

