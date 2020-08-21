Talented Bakeries Are Creating Cakes That Look Like Paradise Islands

Talented dessert artists have modeled cakes after iconic paintings from art history, colorful koi ponds, and even hand-embroidery designs. Now, bakeries are transforming delectable cakes into incredible paradise islands. These edible masterpieces feature rippling ocean waves, sandy beaches, tropical green foliage, and even fish.

Based in Ukraine, Dolnyk Bakery is one of the pastry stores leading this trend. Founder Kristina Dolnyk sculpts each cake by hand, creating a variety of aquatic-inspired environments. While some cakes depict expansive oceans dotted with sailboats, others resemble rocky shores, where sea creatures roam beneath the water's surface. Trapped in her jelly water are porpoises, manta rays, and a variety of coral and seashells.

Paladarte in El Salvador is another bakery creating oceanic cake art. The owner, Jessica, often shares cross-section photos of her cakes, so that viewers can see the different layers involved in making it. Typically, the island and beaches are made up of cake and frosting, while the water is jelly. She says, “When baking this cake, the key thing was finding the right consistency for the jelly (I live in a super hot country) without sacrificing the flavor. A cake has to not only look good but taste good as well.”

Scroll down to see more amazing cake art and be sure to follow Dolnyk Bakery and Paladarte Bakery on Instagram to keep up to date with their latest creations.

Talented bakeries are transforming cakes into paradise islands.

Ukraine-based bakery Dolnyk adds tropical fish and boats to their colorful cakes.

El Salvador-based bakery Paladarte creates incredible cakes that look like aquatic wonderlands.

Watch this video to see how Paladarte makes their incredible cakes:

Dolnyk Bakery: Instagram

Paladarte: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dolnyk Bakery and Paladarte Bakery.

Related Articles:

Baker Makes Transparent Jelly Cake That Looks Just Like a Pretty Koi Pond

Japanese Chef Reveals Beautiful Rainbow Gelatin Cake You Can Make at Home

Brilliant Bakers Design Peacock Wedding Cake with a Trail of Tail Feather Cupcakes