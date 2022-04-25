Ukrainian Bomb-Sniffing Hero Dog Has Helped Detect Over 90 Russian Explosives

They say that heroes can come in all shapes and sizes, and this one just so happens to have four little paws. Meet Patron, the 2-year-old Jack Russell terrier turned national hero. The adorable pup has recently garnered much internet fame for his position working alongside the Ukrainian State Emergency Service (SES) in the city of Chernihiv. Since the onset of the war, the courageous bomb-sniffing hero dog has helped detect and clear more than 90 Russian explosives left behind in areas that have been affected by the conflict. What’s more, his bravery and undeniable cuteness has won hearts across Ukraine and all over the world.

In fact, the canine has become something of a mascot for the Chernihiv unit who calls him their “pyrotechnic dog Patron, who is loved by both adults and children.” This translated Facebook caption was also accompanied by a series of photos that feature the “warrior dog” all suited up in his protective vest and posing majestically in several candid snapshots, with one showing the adorable bomb-sniffing dog cradled in the arms of a grinning young child. And judging by the star power dripping from the pooch in these photos, it’s no wonder Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications predicted the hero dog’s future appearance on the big screen.

“One day, Patron’s story will be turned into a film,” tweeted the organization, “ but for now, he is faithfully performing his professional duties.”

Even without the silver screen, Patron has already amassed quite the fan club. One admirer even made an adorable knit plushie of the pup. And earlier this month, the SES shared an album filled with over a dozen illustrations of the heroic dog submitted by admirers across the country. In all of the impressive drawings, the dog is pictured in his signature vest, but some of the artists got even more creative in their portrayals. One depiction features the bold pup lifting his leg to relieve himself on a Russian bomb. Another more touching illustration shows Patron in a split view—in one half of the drawing, he is in his vest amongst the wreckage caused by Russian bombs, and the other side depicts the Jack Russell terrier wearing a red collar in a park next to a discarded ball at his feet, undoubtedly from a game of fetch put on hold.

“Our brave baby Patron has inspired an incredible number of gifted artists and we are incredibly happy for that,” SES captioned the illustrations. “It motivates not to give up no matter how hard it is, to keep the bar high and to fight with new strength, knowing how many people are still waiting for help and how many people believe in us. Our Patron doesn't let his feet down either and sends his gratitude to everyone. Great heroes don't necessarily have to be great.”

Scroll down to see more touching images and illustrations of Patron, the bomb-sniffing hero dog bringing hope to people all across Ukraine. And you can even follow the heroic dog on Instagram to keep up with the latest action as well as some adorable antics.

Meet Patron, the heroic Jack Russell terrier helping the Ukraine State Emergency Service.

He has become a Ukrainian hero for his work detecting over 90 Russian explosives.

Always wearing his little vest, the adorable pooch has become a symbol of bravery and hope.

Check out this video to see the bomb-sniffing hero dog in action.

A dog called Patron, who works with SES rescuers in Chernihiv, has helped defuse nearly 90 explosive devices since the beginning of the full-scale invasion 🐶 One day, Patron's story will be turned into a film, but for now, he is faithfully performing his professional duties. pic.twitter.com/2PpT8p4Yfr — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) March 19, 2022

Patron has amassed quite the fan club, too, with many admirers sending in illustrations of the brave dog.

One creative depiction even shows the dog relieving himself on a Russian bomb.

In all, there were over a dozen dog illustrations featured by the State Emergency Service that depict the heroic pooch.

One adoring fan even made an adorable knit plushie of Patron.

100 000,- 🙀🐶🐶🐶Za tolik se vydražil háčkovanej bombočuch Patron! Peníze jdou na pomoc Ukrajině. To je fakt bomba!💣🧨, viď Patrone? Gratuluju vítězi a smekám také před přihazovateli a hlavně @LuciePoulova ! 🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/0CeLD8CzR3 — Pecka Gangsta (@peckagangsta) April 17, 2022

