Ukrainian Police Rescue Puppy From Wreckage Near Donetsk and Return it to 77-Year-Old Owner

Even as the ongoing war in Ukraine continues to shock the world with the increasing number of catastrophes, inspiring stories have emerged that prove goodness can happen in dark times as well. After the village of Mykhailivka in the Donetsk region was shelled by Russian forces on April 12, the Ukrainian police rushed to the scene to assist civilians. While they were tending to the rubble of a fallen house, they heard the squeal of a puppy.

So without a moment to spare, all of the rescuers set out to dig the animal up, using gloves to lift pieces of rock and debris out of the pile. There, underneath the wreckage, the police uncovered a tiny black puppy, shivering and covered in dust. Amazingly, the small pup had survived the blast and was gasping for air underneath the dirt for a long time before the responders arrived.

After cleaning the puppy up a bit and giving it time to breathe, the police returned the pet to its 77-year-old owner, who could not find it after escaping the blast. While the man lost his home during the shelling, he was extremely thankful to the rescuers for locating his beloved pup. Afterward, both he and the dog received proper medical attention, but are believed to be recovering well. While this story ended well for those involved, the Donetsk region has been under incredible strain as the police and law enforcement officials try to provide assistance to others that were affected by the attack.

Watch the full video of the puppy being rescued:

