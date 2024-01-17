Winners of the People Photography Award Embrace the Diverse Beauty of Humanity

Street photographer Billy Dinh won The Independent Photographer‘s People Photography Award. His street scene taken in Kolkata, India, captured the attention of acclaimed photographer Michael Yamashita, who judged the competition. Yamashita, who has worked with National Geographic for over four decades, handpicked the 10 winners and finalists.

“This frame is compositionally strong and complex with well–organized people placement centered around the yellow taxi and perfectly timed to capture a real street moment,” he says of Dinh's winning photo. “The eye moves around the frame, taking in the different layers, windows, shapes, colors, and expressions. It's a good instant-read but leaves you wanting to spend more time with it. I love the man covered in soap and those toes. It begs the question and leaves you wondering, what's going on here?”

The competition is one of 12 monthly awards that are handed out by The Independent Photographer. For the organization, the people theme is a way to explore diverse cultures and celebrate the multifaceted beauty of humanity. And this goal certainly shines through in all of the winners and finalists.

Bangladesh, Pakistan, North Korea, and Mongolia are just some of the countries represented in the winning photographs. The photographers honed in on everything from athletics to sacred rituals to traditional hunting and fishing practices. And in doing so, they are each helping the public understand a bit more about the world.

See more of the top images and finalists below, and if you're up for it, try your own hand at one of The Independent Photographer's contests. The January contest, Black & White, is now accepting entries until January 31, 2024, with the winner receiving a $1,000 cash prize.

See all the winners and finalists of The Independent Photographer's People Photography Award.

The winners were hand-selected by National Geographic photographer Michael Yamashita, who judged the contest.

The Independent Photographer: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Independent Photographer.