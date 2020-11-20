Home / Gift Guide

10 Personalized Gifts From Minted to Add a Touch of Class to Any Occasion

By Jessica Stewart on November 20, 2020
Personalized Holiday Gifts from Minted

This post is sponsored by Minted. Our partners are handpicked by My Modern Met’s team because they represent the best in design and innovation.

Whether it's the holidays, Mother's Day, or a special birthday, a personalized gift can bring extra meaning to any occasion. If you're looking for a personalized gift that is not only stylish, but also high-quality, look no further than Minted. While they may be best known for their photo holiday cards, Minted has a huge selection of beautiful, custom items that will delight anyone who receives them.

If you want to make a unique piece of wall art for your loved one, there are several options. This includes Minted's best-selling Heart Snapshot, which easily allows anyone to make a customized collage. There's even a version with captions to write in small notes and inside jokes. Or, if you want to commemorate a special location, it's possible to create a custom map print so the recipient will always have that memory on the wall.

There are also plenty of gift options for adults and children to choose from. If your kid likes to help in the kitchen, why not get them their own apron? Minted has apron and mitt sets for children that come with a personalized leather name tag. And, of course, there are also adult aprons for the chef in your life. There are even custom photo puzzles and personalized totes made from durable cotton with leather straps.

As always, by purchasing from Minted you'll have your choice of designs from talented independent artists who keep up with the latest trends. That means anything you purchase will be fresh, chic, and elegant. So what are you waiting for? Check out the options now in time for the holidays.

Here are 10 personalized items from Minted that make the perfect gift.

 

Custom Heart Photo Collage with Captions

Heartsnap Collage from Minted

Minted | $29+

 

Personalized Snap Tote

 

Personalized Photo Pillow

 

Customized Stationery

 

Personalized Kid's Apron and Mitts

 

Personalized Adult Apron

 

Custom Photo Puzzle

 

Custom Map Foil Art

Custom Map Art

Robin Ott | $158+

 

Personalized Photo Calendar

Customized Photo Calendar by Minted

Robin Ott | $29+

 

Personalized Duffel Bag

Personalized Duffel Bag

Roopali | $82

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart

