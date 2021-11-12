10 Stylish Photo Christmas Cards to Celebrate the 2021 Holiday Season

The holidays are rapidly approaching and for many, that means gathering the family together for the annual Christmas photo. These photos are a great way to connect with your loved ones and show them just how much you and your family—whatever that might look like—have grown over the year. With the holidays right around the corner, now is a great time to select the perfect photo Christmas card for 2021.

Minted is a great source for holiday photo cards because not only do they have a wide variety to choose from, but they're all created by independent designers. Modern and stylish, these aren't the traditional photo Christmas cards you grew up with. There are cards with twists on holiday motifs, as well as sleek minimalist designs that will wow whoever receives them.

All of the cards are highly customizable. The size, envelope color, type of paper, and interior layout are just some things that you can select. Many of the cards have space for extra photographs inside and allow you to select from different greetings on the front. And, best of all, there is free recipient addressing, making it easier than ever to get your cards out on time.

So whether you want something in classic red and green or choose to add a little bling with gold foil, these photo Christmas cards are a great way to cap the year. While there are thousands to choose from, we've narrowed things down with 10 of our favorites.

Celebrate the holidays with these modern photo Christmas cards.

Related Articles :

20+ Unique Items to Complete Your Rustic Christmas Aesthetic

30+ Unique Christmas Stockings to Make You Merry This Holiday Season

2021 Guide to Creative Christmas Ornaments So You Can Trim Your Tree in Style

18 Contemporary Advent Calendars to Help You Countdown to Christmas in Style